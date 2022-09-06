Did Domino's® Just Launch an Inflation Relief Deal? Oh Yes We Did!®

Customers who order online can take advantage of 20% off all menu-priced items

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold onto your seats! Domino's stores nationwide are offering 20% off all menu-priced items ordered online.

"It's no surprise that prices are up on nearly everything, from milk to eggs, gas and even delivery services," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services. "Nobody has been spared from inflation, including restaurants. We want to give customers a break, as they've been emptying their pockets all summer long, but shouldn't have to for delicious pizza."

"We hope customers partake in this great deal and treat themselves to their favorite menu items," Jordan said. "Everything on Domino's menu is 20% off – pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes – you name it, it's included. Now is a great time to take advantage of this deal, as summer is coming to an end, school is beginning and football is kicking off."

Domino's 20% off deal is available through the following online ordering channels:

Domino's website ( dominos.com

Domino's ordering apps for iPad ® , iPhone ® and Android ™

Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms, including through Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger

