Bloomingdale's Launches Exclusive AQUA x Maeve Reilly Collection

AQUA's first celebrity stylist collaboration debuts a bold, sexy and of-the-moment fall capsule collection as part of the leading retailer's 150th Anniversary celebration

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announces AQUA x Maeve Reilly, a limited-edition collaboration between the retailer's best-selling exclusive brand and the leading celebrity stylist. The collection features fashion-forward mix-and-match pieces in rich, colorful tweed prints and sleek satin separates that embrace this year's hottest fall trends. The AQUA x Maeve Reilly collection launches on September 6th at Bloomingdale's stores nationwide and on Bloomingdales.com.

AQUA, which features of-the-moment ready-to-wear apparel and accessories for a stylish head-to-toe look at an approachable price point, has previously partnered with cultural figures and top brands, including Pendleton, Scout the City, Mary Katrantzou, Zendaya, Helen Owen, Mary Lawless Lee, Yigal Azrouël, Maddie & Tae, Zadig & Voltaire, Madeleine Thompson, and Studio 189. AQUA x Maeve Reilly joins the brand's growing list of successful partnerships this fall as AQUA's first exclusive stylist collaboration.

"Maeve's style empowers and gives women confidence to embrace the trends of the season in an original and authentic way," explained Erica Ruff Hatfield, Creative Director Private Brands, Bloomingdale's. "AQUA's goal is to do just that - offer on-trend and fashion-forward collections that customers can mix, match, and make their own. Maeve's aesthetic and personalized approach to fashion aligns perfectly with the AQUA style and philosophy. This vibrant collection will bring exciting, trend-driven new looks to our best-selling AQUA portfolio this fall."

Maeve Reilly, whose clients include music icons, runway models, pop stars and A-list celebrities and who has worked with the likes of Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Ciara, La La Anthony, The Chainsmokers, Lori Harvey and more, translated dramatic looks into easy-to-wear pieces that are authentic to AQUA's fun, playful and approachable identity. The 33-piece collection includes dresses, jackets, coats, tops, bottoms, sets and a catsuit, as well as shoes, handbags, and accessories. Sexy, feminine accents such as mesh, corsets and feathers are juxtaposed with structured blazers and tailored wide leg trousers, blending the perfect mix of soft and striking.

"This collaboration is so exciting for me because I actually worked at Bloomingdale's when I was 19," explained Maeve Reilly. "I'm such a fan of the AQUA brand and I'm so grateful to have the chance to be part of Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary celebrations. My inspiration was to create a collection full of staples that has something for everyone who wants to feel strong, feminine, and sexy in their own skin. And because I am a stylist, I was conscious of creating super wearable pieces that can be styled in so many different ways."

To pay homage to AQUA's longstanding line of chic tweed blazers and suiting separates, Maeve put her spin on the classic with a selection of bold tweed pieces in bright magenta and rich kelly green – two of the season's hottest colors. Additionally, Maeve designed a selection of shoes and bags so that every customer can perfect their look like a professional stylist.

