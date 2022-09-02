NaaS to Collaborate with EEZI, Marking Another step on the way to intelligent travel

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. ("NaaS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NAAS), the first publicly listed Chinese EV charging service provider, recently initiated a partnership with EEZI, a solution service provider that boasts an intelligent travel ecosystem integrating hardware and software. Both parties will work in tandem on solutions for intelligent travel and smart charging services to offer a diversified charging experience and customized services.

At present, China's new energy vehicle industry has entered a phase of large-scale and rapid development, and intelligent travel is experiencing a sustained boom in popularity. As an intelligent travel solution provider combining hardware and software, EEZI is proficient in the design, research and development, and the operation of smart cockpits, autonomous driving, software ecosystems, and user experience. EEZI, as a new company in the intelligent travel industry, is committed to developing autonomous driving and smart cockpits, in a bid to make users more comfortable as they drive.

EEZI OS, EEZI's smart cockpit system, is a highlight of EEZI''s offerings. EEZI OS achieves the core goals of design, of human-computer interaction, immersive entertainment, and intelligent connection of the cockpit via voice control, a central control PAD, a steering wheel for games, and customized console parts. In doing so, EEZI can break down the barriers between service scenarios and meet the diverse needs users have for entertainment, travel, and shopping in a variety of scenarios.

As the two companies cooperate, NaaS will integrate its digital charging network covering the whole of China into the EEZI's charging operation and management platform, EEZI machine and the EEZI App. In addition, intelligent matching for charging needs, vehicle scenario data and charging service will be handled by relying on NaaS' cloud computing, intelligent algorithms, and big data service capability. Car owners will be able to enjoy an innovative charging experience featuring "charging pile location, navigation, and payment with a single click" thanks to the Company's deep collaboration with Kuaidian. NaaS aims to comprehensively improve the driving experience for car owners and advance the development of EEZI's intelligent network ecosystem. Furthermore, NaaS will work with Kuaidian to provide EEZI with a range of services, including product promotion, operational platform development, and the user experience, to help EEZI empower new vehicles belonging to third-party vehicle companies, to enter the market rapidly.

"The current trend in the industry is software-defined vehicles. NaaS features a public charging pile network that covers the whole country that can provide one-stop charging service solutions for users," said Mou Lu, CEO of EEZI, "NaaS boasts industry-leading capabilities in terms of its digitization, resource integration, and user service. Thanks to NaaS and EEZI's partnership, EEZI-empowered new vehicles for third-party vehicle enterprises can produce a diversified smart cockpit experience and promote deep integration between intelligent travel and smart networks."

"The first half of the new-energy vehicle revolution is electric, whereas the second half will focus on the introduction of smart technology. Improving the driving experience for car owners in a digital and intelligent way remains the secret to stabilizing and expanding the consumption of new-energy vehicles," said Liang Xing, vice president of NaaS, "NaaS is ready to keep sharing digital energy solutions, empowering the industry and partners in order to enhance the degree of intelligence in the industry's energy supply. As NaaS and EEZI join hands, energy consumption may shift from Data Buy (purchase based on data guidance) to Auto Buy (unmanned intelligent supply consumption)."

As one of China's largest and fastest-growing new energy service providers, NaaS can provide a one-stop service for charging pile manufacturers, operators, and main engine plants by linking the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain digitally. As of June 30, 2022, NaaS operates in 358 cities across China and has connected to more than 400,000 chargers and 44,000 charging stations. NaaS is also reportedly providing charging services to brands such as NIO, FAW-Volkswagen, Li Auto as well as VOYAH.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. ("NaaS" or the "Company") is one of the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle ("EV") charging service providers in China. The firm is a subsidiary of NewLink, a leading energy digitalization group in China. NaaS offers a comprehensive one-stop shop to charger manufacturers and operators, OEMs, in-house delivery fleets as well as fleet operators, with online, offline, and non-electric services covering the entire EV industry value chain. As of June 30, 2022, NaaS operates in 358 cities across China and has connected to more than 400,000 chargers and 44,000 charging stations. On June 13, 2022, NaaS Technology Inc. was officially listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker NAAS.

