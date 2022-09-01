Kia America Posts Best-Ever August Sales

August Sales Increase 22-Percent Year-Over-Year with Electrified Models Up 151-Percent
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever August sales of 66,089 units, marking a 22-percent increase year-over-year. Kia's SUVs continue to shine with the Sportage as Kia's top-selling model for the fifth consecutive month with 12,986 units sold, representing a 59-percent increase year-over-year. Sales of the Sorento SUV increased by 114-percent year-over-year; and sales of the current generation Telluride continued strong increasing 18-percent year-over-year and just months before the highly anticipated 2023 version arrives in dealers. In addition, August sales of Kia's all-electric and hybrid models increased an astonishing 151-percent year-over-year.
"In light of ongoing supply challenges across the industry, achieving a best-ever August sales performance is a testament to the strength of our product lineup, our dealers and our employees," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "We are optimistic that production through the end of the year will improve and further the success of our all-new Sportage, EV6, upcoming redesigned Telluride and more."
In addition to sales, August saw several significant announcements from Kia, including:
- The North American debut of the 576-hp Kia EV6 GT performance crossover at The Quail, a motorsports gathering, during Monterey Car Week
- The launch of an all-new creative campaign for the Sportage Hybrid SUV and a partnership with One Warm Coat, a non-profit that provides coats to those in need nationwide, as part of the brand's Accelerate The Good charitable initiatives
- Pricing for the all-new 2023 Sportage Hybrid SUV and K5 midsize sedan
Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
MONTH OF AUGUST
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
1,840
N/A
16,124
N/A
Rio
1,923
1,777
18,833
21,747
Forte
11,838
9,258
73,660
83,840
K5/Optima
6,428
7,263
48,180
67,616
Cadenza
N/A
1
1
234
Stinger
513
1,228
6,189
9,145
K900
N/A
--
N/A
72
Soul
6,402
7,536
39,332
54,154
Niro
211
2,040
18,520
16,505
Seltos
4,604
2,822
28,160
39,419
Sportage
12,986
8,182
77,327
72,182
Sorento
8,732
4,080
57,250
58,143
Telluride
8,645
7,347
63,856
61,446
Carnival/Sedona
1,967
2,475
14,446
18,116
Total
66,089
54,009
461,878
502,619
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Kia America