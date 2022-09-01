Join Chatsworth Products (CPI) for an Expert Webinar on New Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Trends and Best Practices in Network Rooms and Beyond

CPI's Popular Drive Forward Webinar Series Continues with Focus on Power Protection and Distribution of Today's Power-Hungry ICT Networks

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a pioneer of power and infrastructure solutions for the information and communications technology (ICT) and industrial automation segments, will present the next installment in its Drive Forward Webinar Series—a mainstay for ICT training and professional development since 2018—on Thurs., Sept. 8 at 10:00 a.m. CDT/4:00 p.m. BST.

Expert webinar to reveal new trends for using rack-mountable UPS battery backup in network rooms & edge computing spaces

The webinar and live presentation, "New UPS Trends and Best Practices for Power Protection and Distribution of Today's Power-Hungry Networks," will focus on the emergence of new trends and best practices in the use of rack-mountable uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) in network rooms, intermediate distribution frames (IDFs) and other remote, edge computing application spaces, where rising demand for data is pushing networks both big and small to the brink when it comes to space, bandwidth and power availability.

With this greater need for power comes a greater responsibility for ICT network managers, analysts and architects to begin more confidently addressing today's power protection and distribution challenges with future-ready, rack-mountable UPS solutions, designed specifically to help ensure IT integrity and uptime as a reliable means of battery backup in the event of a power failure or disruption.

CPI's Milad Mouseghy, a Business Development Manager for Power, Electronics and Software, will present insights on how today's most current rack-mountable UPS solutions, including those offering long-lasting lithium-ion battery-based and double-conversion online options, can help ICT professionals both mitigate today's most pressing power issues and prevent them from happening in the future.

Additionally, the webinar live presentation will offer insight into:

Differences in UPS topologies, including standby, line interactive and double-conversion online

How to determine use case and best fit for UPS battery type, lead-acid or lithium-ion

Why and how operators can get 50% more power using a UPS solution with high Power Factor

By attending the live webinar, you will also be able to participate in a live Q&A and have exclusive access to a recording of the webinar, made available to all registrants shortly following the live event. To register, click here.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (www.chatsworth.com/gov).

