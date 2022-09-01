First-on-Podium Data from 21 Vascular Interventional Clinical Trials to Be Presented at The VEINS and VIVA 2022

First-on-Podium Data from 21 Vascular Interventional Clinical Trials to Be Presented at The VEINS and VIVA 2022

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading physicians and researchers will present results from 21 clinical trials from Monday, October 31, to Wednesday, November 2, at the annual VIVA and The VEINS conferences at Wynn Las Vegas.

VIVA (Vascular InterVentional Advances) is a vascular education symposium that emphasizes innovation and multidisciplinary learning. The 2022 conference will mark VIVA's 20th anniversary as a premier educational event for endovascular specialists.

The VEINS (Venous Endovascular INterventional Strategies) is a comprehensive education symposium focused on the diagnosis, intervention, and management of venous disorders.

VIVA and The VEINS bring together a global, multispecialty faculty to present a variety of talks and live case presentations from clinical centers around the world. Attendees for both events include an audience of interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and endovascular medicine specialists.

To view the full schedule for both conferences, please visit https://viva-foundation.org/agenda

Clinical trial results to be released (in alphabetical order):

The VEINS

ABRE Study: Clinical Outcomes by Initial Clinical Presentation Through 36 Months

Stephen A. Black, MD

Decreased ICU Cost for Iliofemoral DVT Patients Treated With Thrombectomy

John Filtes, MD

First-in-Human Study Results With Amplifi™ Vein Dilation System Treatment

Surendra Shenoy, MD, PhD



Improvement in Clinical and Echo Parameters After Computer-Aided Mechanical Aspiration Thrombectomy for Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism

Elias Iliadis, MD

In-Hospital and 30-day Outcomes from the Fully-Enrolled, Multicenter, Prospective CLOUT Registry

David Dexter, MD

Propensity-Score Matched Analysis of Early Clinical Outcomes From the CLOUT and ATTRACT Studies

Steven Abramowitz, MD

VIVA

3-Year results of the GORE® VIABAHN® Stent-Graph in the Superficial Femoral Artery for In-Stent Restenosis

Peter Soukas, MD

12-Month Results from a Prospective Study of the Rotarex Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Catheter System

Michael Lichtenberg, MD

36-Month Outcomes for the BioMimics Stent in Longer Lesions: A Subgroup Analysis of the MIMICS-3D EU Registry

Michael Lichtenberg, MD

A Patient-Level, Propensity-Adjusted Comparison of Drug-Coated Balloons vs Bare Metal Stents in Femoropopliteal Lesions: 3-Year Results in Prospective, Multicenter Studies

Mehdi Shishehbor, DO, MPH, PhD

A Registry-Based Study of Paclitaxel Drug-Coated Balloon Angioplasty for the Treatment of In-Stent Restenosis of the Femoral-Popliteal Artery

Daniel Bertges, MD

Cross-Seal™ IDE Trial: Prospective, Multi-Center, Single Arm Study of the Cross-Seal™ Suture-Mediated Vascular Closure Device System

Prakash Krishnan, MD

ELEGANCE: Increasing Diversity in Peripheral Artery Disease Trials

Maureen Kohi, MD

Intermediate Term (24-Month) Results of the TRANSCEND Study Comparing a Next-Generation Paclitaxel Drug-Coated Balloon (SurVeil DCB) to IN.PACT Admiral DCB in the Treatment of Femoropopliteal Artery Disease

Kenneth Rosenfield, MD

Intravascular Lithotripsy for the Treatment of Peripheral Artery Calcification: Results from the Disrupt PAD III Observational Study

Ehrin Armstrong, MD

Percutaneous Bypass for Treatment of Femoropopliteal Disease: 1-Year Outcomes of the DETOUR-2 Study

Sean Lyden, MD

Periprocedural and Patient-Reported Quality of Life Outcomes After Computer-Aided Mechanical Aspiration Thrombectomy for the Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism: Interim Analysis of the STRIKE-PE Study

Ido Weinberg, MD

Revascularization Therapy for Femoropopliteal Disease With a Novel Intra-Arterial Stent Graft: 12-Month Results of the TORUS-2 Study

Ehrin Armstrong, MD

Safety and Performance of the Indigo Aspiration System for the Treatment of Lower Extremity Acute Limb Ischemia: Interim Analysis of the STRIDE Study

Thomas Maldonado, MD

The AFX2 Anatomically Fixated Endograft Has Similar Outcomes to Commercially Available Proximally Fixated Endografts: 5-Year Results of the LEOPARD Trial

Christopher Kwolek, MD, MBA

Utility of Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloons in the Treatment of Complex Below-the-Knee Atherosclerotic Disease in Patients With Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia – 24-Month Results From the PRESTIGE Study

Tjun Tang, MD

About the VIVA Foundation

The VIVA Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the field of vascular medicine and intervention through education and research, strives to be the premier educator in the field. Our team of specialists in vascular medicine, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and vascular surgery is driven by the passion to advance the field and improve patient outcomes. Educational events presented by the VIVA Foundation have a distinct spirit of collegiality attained by synergizing collective talents to promote awareness and innovative therapeutic options for vascular disease worldwide.

To learn more about the VIVA Foundation, visit https://viva-foundation.org/.

