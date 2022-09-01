California Lawyers Association to Honor Work of Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky Following Program on 'Our Imperiled Democracy'

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Lawyers Association (CLA), Public Law Section will honor UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky with its highest award on October 3, 2022, following the constitutional law scholar's talk on "Our Imperiled Democracy."

UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky will receive CLA's Public Law Section's Ronald M. George Public Lawyer of the Year Award. (PRNewswire)

Dean of Berkeley Law since 2017, Chemerinsky was previously the founding Dean of the University of California, Irvine School of Law. He has taught law since 1980, including more than two decades at the University of Southern California Law School.

He has authored more than 200 law review articles and 14 books, including leading casebooks and treatises about constitutional law, criminal procedure, and federal jurisdiction. One of the country's leading academic commenters on the U.S. Supreme Court, his op-eds and columns frequently appear in the Los Angeles Times, The Sacramento Bee, the ABA Journal, the Daily Journal, and newspapers across the country. In 2016, he was named a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

CLA's Public Law Section will present Chemerinsky with the Ronald M. George Public Lawyer of the Year Award on October 3, 2022, during a reception from 5:30–7 p.m. at the Hotel Shattuck Plaza in Berkeley, Calif. The award is presented annually to recognize a public law practitioner who has provided outstanding service to the public and possesses an exemplary reputation in the legal community and the highest of ethical standards. Since 2008, the award has been named for former Chief Justice Ronald M. George in recognition of his distinguished career.

"This award recognizes Dean Chemerinsky's exemplary contributions to educating lawyers and the public about the Constitution and the rule of law," said CLA CEO and Executive Director Oyango A. Snell. "His long track record of prolific writing and public speaking has helped to improve the public's understanding of these legal principles, which are critical to a functioning democracy."

The award reception will follow CLA Public Law Section's program "Our Imperiled Democracy," from 4–5:15 p.m. at UC Berkeley School of Law. Featuring Chemerinsky as keynote speaker, the program will explore the legal and political developments threatening democracy in the United States.

"There are few legal scholars in the country who have such an outstanding depth of knowledge of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Constitution," CLA President Jeremy M. Evans said. "CLA appreciates Dean Chemerinsky's tireless efforts to share his wisdom and experience with the legal profession and the public and encourage a variety of legal opinions."

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the statewide voluntary bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law. Visit us at www.calawyers.org to learn more about CLA or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

(PRNewsfoto/California Lawyers Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Lawyers Association