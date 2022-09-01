GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Auctions sets a new world record for the most expensive antique advertising sign sold at auction, a 48" double sided porcelain Musgo Gasoline sign. The selling price of $1.5 million (including buyer's premium) shattered the previous record of $400,000.

Richmond Auctions (PRNewswire)

Auction Company Announces World Record Sale of $1.5 Million Antique Gasoline Sign

Considered the Holy Grail of antique advertising signs by most collectors, this Musgo Gasoline sign was discovered in an attic in Michigan. It had never been seen by the public and was a fresh to market example. Musgo, originally located in Muskegon, Michigan, was believed to be open for less than six months during the mid-1920's. Following its closure, most of their signs were used as septic tank lids causing one side to decay from septic fumes. This record-breaking sign was new old stock, never used as a septic tank lid, and is the best-known example of this legendary sign.

"Richmond Auctions was thrilled to have the opportunity to sell this one-of-a-kind collectible," said Jordan Richmond, Founder and CEO of Richmond Auctions. "This unique Musgo Gasoline sign was discovered without touchups, restoration, or enhancements, something unheard of for a collectible of this nature. The $1.5 million dollar price tag speaks to the great condition and uniqueness of this item."

Founded in 2020, Richmond Auctions is headquartered in Greenville, SC and specializes in investment grade antique advertising with an emphasis on petroliana and automobilia collectibles. The owner, Jordan Richmond, has over a decade of experience sourcing authentic antique advertising and collectibles.

About Richmond Auctions

The founder of Richmond Auctions, Jordan Richmond, has over 10 years of experience in the antique advertising business. Jordan's passion for automobilia, gas, soda, oil, and other collectibles are what drive Richmond Auctions. The goal of Richmond Auctions is to bring the highest quality pieces with full length descriptions and gradings performed by The Authentication Company. As a collector himself, Jordan Richmond ensures that he provides the highest quality audio and visual descriptions ever seen in the market.

Katherine Davis

Smoak Public Relations

864-630-1137

Katherine@smoakpr.com

Musgo Gasoline (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richmond Auctions