Girls in Tech Relocates Global Headquarters to Nashville

Girls in Tech is one of the oldest and most successful nonprofits in gender equality and DEI with current membership of 130,000+ women and allies in 38 countries

Global headquarters moves from Silicon Valley to Nashville in step with tech industry's rapid shift from Bay Area and New York offices to a work from anywhere model

Girls in Tech's annual conference and 15th anniversary celebration set for Nashville on Sept. 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls in Tech , a global nonprofit working to erase the gender gap in tech, today announced that it has moved its global headquarters from Silicon Valley to Nashville. The organization was drawn to the fast-growing tech hub's geographical, governmental, economic and social assets that continue to draw big tech companies and a strong talent pool.

(PRNewsfoto/Girls in Tech) (PRNewswire)

Girls in Tech has moved its global headquarters to Nashville in time for its 15th anniversary celebration next week.

Founded in 2007, Girls in Tech has grown into a global leader in the gender equality movement with a membership of 130,000+ women and allies in 50 cities, 38 countries and 6 continents. Along the way, it has become one of the most prominent voices in promoting diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) in tech and the business world as more than just something to do because it's right, but because it also drives innovation and enhances a company's bottom-line.

The organization will celebrate its 15th anniversary next week in Nashville at its first annual conference since the pandemic's onset. The Sept. 7th conference features a dynamic selection of speakers with inspiring stories and practical insights to share, including:

Jill Anderson , Principal, Technology Software Infrastructure at Edward Jones

Alvina Antar , Chief Information Officer at Okta

Debika Bhattacharya , Chief Product Officer at Verizon Business

Latrise Brissett , Managing Director, Global IT, Business Operations at Accenture

Ruth Davis , Director of Call for Code, Worldwide Ecosystems at IBM

Wendy Harrington , Executive Vice President, CIO of OCOO & Corporate Technology at TIAA

Louise McEvoy , Vice President, US Channel Sales at Trend Micro

Heather Mickman , Chief Information Officer at Gap Inc.

Rachel V. Smith , Vice President, Strategic Execution & Transformation at McKesson

Nashville Mayor John Cooper will open the conference with welcome remarks.

"Nashville is proud to be the new home of Girls in Tech," said Mayor John Cooper. "There is no more important task than preparing our young people for the jobs of the future -- and doing so in a way that prioritizes equity and inclusion for all. What a fantastic opportunity for Nashville to have an organization doing this kind of meaningful work in our backyard."

"When I started Girls in Tech, I never would have imagined we'd mark our 15th anniversary by moving to the south, but much has changed in tech and society. We've received such a warm welcome from the Mayor and the Nashville business community, and it feels like the perfect place for us as tech evolves away from the ivory towers of San Francisco and into a more diverse world," said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO, Girls in Tech.

Limited tickets are available. A full agenda and registration details for the conference can be found here .

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech is a global non-profit that works to erase the gender gap in tech. Today, every industry is a tech industry, with a need for people of all skills and backgrounds. We offer education and experiences to help people discover their unique superpower and hone it. We aim to see every person accepted, confident, and valued in tech—just as they are.

For more information, visit www.GirlsInTech.org or follow on Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

Brad Chase

brad.chase@girlsintech.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Girls in Tech