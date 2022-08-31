Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Comparable sales up 6.2% on top of comparable sales of 84.9% for the second quarter of 2021

Net sales from our Owned Brands increased 40.4% over the same period last year

Six of our Owned Brands would fall within the top 50 fashion footwear brands in the second quarter

Full year 2022 diluted EPS guidance raised to a range of $2.05 to $2.15 from $1.90 to $2.00

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended July 30, 2022.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter was a continuation of the strength we have seen in both our direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels and we were pleased with our topline results. We are seeing this trend continue into the third quarter as our back-to-school season, a new holiday period for Designer Brands, has been performing well, supported by an increased assortment of athletic and kid's products.

"We continue to successfully execute against our long-term plan to double sales of our Owned Brands by 2026 while maintaining sales of our top National Brand partners. The recent addition of Le Tigre to our portfolio of brands, coupled with our recently announced partnership with Reebok, supports our plan to build a very relevant and highly demanded Owned Brands assortment. Our brand building strategy continues to drive strong financial results and has enabled us to repurchase 7.8 million common shares in the second quarter. As we look forward, we are well-positioned for the back half of the year and are confident in our ability to deliver our updated 2022 guidance."

Second Quarter Operating Results (all comparisons are to the second quarter of 2021)

  • Net sales increased 5.1% to $859.3 million.
  • Comparable sales increased 6.2%.
  • Gross profit increased to $295.7 million versus $284.7 million last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 34.4% as compared to 34.8% last year.
  • Reported net income was $46.2 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.62.
  • Adjusted net income was $46.1 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.62.

Liquidity Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared to $46.5 million at the end of the same period last year, with $157.7 million remaining available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $387.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared to $247.1 million at the end of the same period last year. We anticipate receiving approximately $160.0 million in the near future from the Internal Revenue Service as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
  • The Company ended the quarter with more normalized inventory levels of $694.0 million compared to $504.3 million at the same period last year with accelerated receipts to support fall season demand.

Return to Shareholders

  • During the second quarter of 2022, Designer Brands repurchased 7.8 million Class A common shares (10.8% of Class A and Class B common shares at the beginning of the quarter) at an aggregate cost of $105.8 million under its share repurchase program.
  • During the six months ended July 30, 2022, we repurchased 9.4 million Class A common shares (12.8% of Class A and Class B common shares at the beginning of the fiscal year) at an aggregate cost of $128.5 million, with $206.4 million of Class A common shares that remain authorized under the program as of July 30, 2022.
  • A dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on October 6, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2022.

Store Openings and Closings

During the second quarter of 2022, we closed 4 stores in the U.S. and 2 stores in Canada with no new stores opened, resulting in a total of 506 U.S. stores and 138 Canadian stores as of July 30, 2022. In May 2022, we opened our new "Warehouse Reimagined" format at a Houston-area DSW store.

Updated 2022 Financial Outlook

The Company is updating the following guidance for the full year 2022:

Metric


Previous Guidance


Current Guidance

Designer Brands Comparable Sales Growth


Mid-single digits


Mid-single digits

Diluted EPS


$1.90 - $2.00


$2.05 - $2.15

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial-in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 0992621 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link:

https://app.webinar.net/92W8GVxERKJ 

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available via the same website address until September 1, 2022. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 8228598

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry by inspiring self-expression across every facet of its enterprise. Through its portfolio of world-class owned brands, led by the industry-setting Vince Camuto brand, Designer Brands delivers on-trend footwear and accessories through its robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure, featuring a billion-dollar digital commerce business and nearly 650 stores across the U.S. and Canada. Its retailing operations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company banners deliver current, in-line footwear and accessories from most of the largest national brands in the industry and hold leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's and Kid's in the U.S. and Canada. Designer Brands also distributes its owned brands through select wholesale relationships while leveraging its design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is also committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting our global community and the health of our planet through donating more than six million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, any future COVID-19 resurgence, and any other adverse public health developments; risks that recent inflationary pressures, including higher freight costs, could have on our results of operations and customer demand based on pricing actions and operating measures taken to mitigate the impact of inflation; uncertain general economic conditions, including inflation and supply chain pressures, domestic and global political and social conditions and the potential impact of geopolitical turmoil or conflict, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending; our ability to execute on our long-term strategic plans; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences, and changing customer expectations; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and fulfillment center and stores, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on third-party providers, or otherwise; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information systems; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, and customer service; risks related to our international operations, including international trade, our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise, exposure to political, economic, operational, and compliance and other risks, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)


Net Sales


Three months ended





(dollars in thousands)

July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












U.S. Retail

$   734,063


83.5 %


$   723,093


87.0 %


$     10,970


1.5 %

Canada Retail

78,284


8.9 %


57,585


6.9 %


20,699


35.9 %

Brand Portfolio

66,351


7.6 %


50,529


6.1 %


15,822


31.3 %

Total segment net sales

878,698


100.0 %


831,207


100.0 %


47,491


5.7 %

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(19,379)




(13,872)




(5,507)


39.7 %

Consolidated net sales

$   859,319




$   817,335




$     41,984


5.1 %


Six months ended





(dollars in thousands)

July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












U.S. Retail

$  1,436,808


82.8 %


$  1,343,751


86.7 %


$     93,057


6.9 %

Canada Retail

134,599


7.8 %


98,189


6.3 %


36,410


37.1 %

Brand Portfolio

163,807


9.4 %


107,956


7.0 %


55,851


51.7 %

Total segment net sales

1,735,214


100.0 %


1,549,896


100.0 %


185,318


12.0 %

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(45,352)




(29,406)




(15,946)


54.2 %

Consolidated net sales

$  1,689,862




$  1,520,490




$   169,372


11.1 %

Net Sales by Brand Category

(in thousands)

U.S. Retail


Canada Retail


Brand Portfolio


Eliminations


Consolidated

Three months ended July 30, 2022










Owned Brands:(1)










Direct-to-consumer

$       147,877


$                —


$           7,793


$                 —


$       155,670

External customer wholesale and commission income



39,179



39,179

Intersegment wholesale and commission income



19,379


(19,379)


Total Owned Brands

147,877



66,351


(19,379)


194,849

National brands

586,186





586,186

Canada Retail(2)


78,284




78,284

Total net sales

$       734,063


$        78,284


$         66,351


$       (19,379)


$       859,319

Three months ended July 31, 2021










Owned Brands:(1)










Direct-to-consumer

$       102,152


$                —


$           5,437


$                 —


$       107,589

External customer wholesale and commission income



31,220



31,220

Intersegment wholesale and commission income



13,872


(13,872)


Total Owned Brands

102,152



50,529


(13,872)


138,809

National brands

620,941





620,941

Canada Retail(2)


57,585




57,585

Total net sales

$       723,093


$        57,585


$         50,529


$       (13,872)


$       817,335

Six months ended July 30, 2022










Owned Brands:(1)










Direct-to-consumer

$       287,032


$                —


$         14,320


$                 —


$       301,352

External customer wholesale and commission income



104,135



104,135

Intersegment wholesale and commission income



45,352


(45,352)


Total Owned Brands

287,032



163,807


(45,352)


405,487

National brands

1,149,776





1,149,776

Canada Retail(2)


134,599




134,599

Total net sales

$   1,436,808


$      134,599


$       163,807


$       (45,352)


$   1,689,862

Six months ended July 31, 2021










Owned Brands:(1)










Direct-to-consumer

$       185,418


$                —


$         10,890


$                 —


$       196,308

External customer wholesale and commission income



67,660



67,660

Intersegment wholesale and commission income



29,406


(29,406)


Total Owned Brands

185,418



107,956


(29,406)


263,968

National brands

1,158,333





1,158,333

Canada Retail(2)


98,189




98,189

Total net sales

$   1,343,751


$        98,189


$       107,956


$       (29,406)


$   1,520,490



(1)

Owned Brands refers to those brands we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements.

(2)

We currently do not report the Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories.

Comparable Sales


Three months ended


Six months ended


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021

Change in comparable sales:








U.S. Retail segment

2.7 %


94.3 %


7.8 %


74.5 %

Canada Retail segment

47.3 %


14.6 %


44.8 %


12.6 %

Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel

43.3 %


10.6 %


31.5 %


8.6 %

Total

6.2 %


84.9 %


10.4 %


68.1 %

Store Count

(square footage in thousands)

July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage

U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores

506


10,237


515


10,491

Canada Retail segment:








The Shoe Company stores

113


596


116


611

DSW stores

25


496


27


536


138


1,092


143


1,147

Total number of stores

644


11,329


658


11,638

Gross Profit


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:














U.S. Retail

$    251,143


34.2 %


$    256,893


35.5 %


$       (5,750)


(2.2) %


(130)

Canada Retail

30,974


39.6 %


18,768


32.6 %


12,206


65.0 %


700

Brand Portfolio

12,294


18.5 %


8,533


16.9 %


3,761


44.1 %


160

Total segment gross profit

294,411


33.5 %


284,194


34.2 %


10,217


3.6 %


(70)

Net recognition of intersegment gross profit

1,259




487




772





Consolidated gross profit

$    295,670


34.4 %


$    284,681


34.8 %


$      10,989


3.9 %


(40)


Six months ended







(dollars in thousands)

July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:














U.S. Retail

$    484,210


33.7 %


$    450,006


33.5 %


$      34,204


7.6 %


20

Canada Retail

49,847


37.0 %


29,603


30.1 %


20,244


68.4 %


690

Brand Portfolio

36,136


22.1 %


20,459


19.0 %


15,677


76.6 %


310

Total segment gross profit

570,193


32.9 %


500,068


32.3 %


70,125


14.0 %


60

Net recognition of intersegment gross profit

1,222




724




498





Consolidated gross profit

$    571,415


33.8 %


$    500,792


32.9 %


$      70,623


14.1 %


90

Intersegment Eliminations


Three months ended

(in thousands)

July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021

Recognition (elimination) of intersegment activity:




Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$                  (19,379)


$                  (13,872)

Cost of sales:




Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

12,554


9,707

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

8,084


4,652


$                      1,259


$                         487


Six months ended

(in thousands)

July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021

Recognition (elimination) of intersegment activity:




Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$                  (45,352)


$                  (29,406)

Cost of sales:




Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

30,723


20,642

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that
was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

15,851


9,488


$                      1,222


$                         724

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021

Net sales

$           859,319


$           817,335


$        1,689,862


$        1,520,490

Cost of sales

(563,649)


(532,654)


(1,118,447)


(1,019,698)

Gross profit

295,670


284,681


571,415


500,792

Operating expenses

(228,690)


(224,385)


(452,116)


(425,199)

Income from equity investments

2,435


2,290


4,380


3,998

Impairment charges

(1,816)


(1,174)


(2,888)


(1,174)

Operating profit

67,599


61,412


120,791


78,417

Interest expense, net

(2,752)


(8,072)


(5,704)


(16,886)

Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs



(12,862)


Non-operating income (expenses), net

37


(244)


43


562

Income before income taxes

64,884


53,096


102,268


62,093

Income tax provision

(18,671)


(10,236)


(29,873)


(2,207)

Net income

$              46,213


$              42,860


$              72,395


$              59,886

Diluted earnings per share

$                  0.62


$                  0.55


$                  0.96


$                  0.78

Weighted average diluted shares

73,942


77,619


75,369


77,271

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



July 30, 2022


January 29, 2022


July 31, 2021

ASSETS






Current Assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$                    50,799


$                    72,691


$                    46,458

Receivables, net

204,880


199,826


199,371

Inventories

694,010


586,429


504,316

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

51,558


55,270


53,616

Total current assets

1,001,247


914,216


803,761

Property and equipment, net

242,147


256,786


271,401

Operating lease assets

646,062


647,221


676,665

Goodwill

93,655


93,655


93,655

Intangible assets, net

20,237


15,527


15,905

Equity investments

61,957


55,578


55,149

Other assets

37,134


31,651


29,513

Total assets

$               2,102,439


$               2,014,634


$               1,946,049

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current Liabilities






Accounts payable

$                  337,543


$                  340,877


$                  299,322

Accrued expenses

210,469


215,812


222,055

Current maturities of long-term debt



62,500

Current operating lease liabilities

192,130


202,228


190,853

Total current liabilities

740,142


758,917


774,730

Long-term debt

387,441


225,536


184,569

Non-current operating lease liabilities

588,064


593,429


645,136

Other non-current liabilities

25,844


24,356


30,502

Total shareholders' equity

360,948


412,396


311,112

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$               2,102,439


$               2,014,634


$               1,946,049

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021


July 30, 2022


July 31, 2021

Operating expenses

$              (228,690)


$              (224,385)


$              (452,116)


$              (425,199)

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Restructuring expenses

992


1,094


1,606


2,836

Target acquisition costs


5,333



5,333

Adjusted operating expenses

$              (227,698)


$              (217,958)


$              (450,510)


$              (417,030)

Operating profit

$                 67,599


$                 61,412


$               120,791


$                 78,417

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Restructuring expenses

992


1,094


1,606


2,836

Target acquisition costs


5,333



5,333

Impairment charges

1,816


1,174


2,888


1,174

Total non-GAAP adjustments

2,808


7,601


4,494


9,343

Adjusted operating profit

$                 70,407


$                 69,013


$               125,285


$                 87,760

Net income

$                 46,213


$                 42,860


$                 72,395


$                 59,886

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Restructuring expenses

992


1,094


1,606


2,836

Target acquisition costs


5,333



5,333

Impairment charges

1,816


1,174


2,888


1,174

Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs



12,862


Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

(37)


244


(43)


(562)

Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect

2,771


7,845


17,313


8,781

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(735)


(1,871)


(4,374)


(2,179)

Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets

(2,135)


(5,395)


(2,495)


(13,577)

Total adjustments, after tax

(99)


579


10,444


(6,975)

Adjusted net income

$                  46,114


$                  43,439


$                  82,839


$                  52,911

Diluted earnings per share

$                      0.62


$                      0.55


$                      0.96


$                      0.78

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$                      0.62


$                      0.56


$                      1.10


$                      0.68

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring expenses; (2) target acquisition costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs; (5) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (6) the net tax effect of such items; and (7) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important indicator of the performance of our retail and direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the fiscal year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include stores temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as management continues to believe that this metric is meaningful to monitor our performance. Comparable sales also include e-commerce sales. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales for the Brand Portfolio segment include the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site www.vincecamuto.com. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

CONTACT: Stacy Turnof, DesignerBrandsIR@edelman.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designer-brands-inc-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301615087.html

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.