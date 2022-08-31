Armadillo Home Solutions Partners with 100th Insurance Partner, Blazing New Trail in Home Warranty Space

Home services provider partners with insurance agencies to offer their subscription-based protection plans and an unmatched technology-driven customer experience to homeowners nationwide

CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadillo , a technology-based home services company providing subscription plans that cover the cost and coordination of repairs and replacements for breakdowns of major home systems and appliances, announced they have expanded their coverage to partner with 100 independent insurance agencies nationwide.

"Insurance is a natural fit for our product. Our tech-forward solution gives insurance partners ranging from local agencies to large digital brokerages a tool to support their homeowner clients and build out their real estate offering," said Liv Coffman, Armadillo VP of Insurance and Partnerships. "Paired with home insurance, our warranty solution covers systems and appliances to ensure that clients have minimal gaps in coverage."

Historically, home insurance and home warranty have not partnered due to the lack of transparency in traditional warranty products. Armadillo was founded in 2021 by seasoned insurance executives Matan Slagter and Lansdon Robbins who saw a gap to provide an innovative solution with robust coverage that insurance agents could stand behind.

"We are the first home warranty company to design our product from the ground up to fit insurance agents and their clients' needs," said Matan Slagter, Armadillo CEO. "We've found an exciting high-growth niche among innovative insurance partners – particularly in the insurtech space – looking to build a new revenue stream and provide a valuable modern coverage solution to their clients."

"Insurance brokers who are looking to offer highly relevant risk management tools that complement homeowner's insurance and create more frequent touch-points with their clients can benefit from partnering with Armadillo," said Coffman.

Armadillo is a technology-based home services company providing subscription plans that cover the cost and coordination of repairs and replacements for breakdowns of major home systems and appliances. Founded in 2021 by Matan Slagter and Lansdon Robbins, Armadillo's mission is to provide a hassle-free homeownership experience. Armadillo plans are available nationwide. Learn more by visiting https://www.armadillo.one/partners/insurance-agents/ .

