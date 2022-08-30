Throwing Dude Space Camp - Next Level Mythical Throwing in the Universe

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative avatar profile NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is launching in the Fall or Winter 2023. 10,000 NFTs will be available. TDSC features next-level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here to join the waitlist.

Throwing Dude Throwology - TDSC has Earthly, Galactic, and Mythical Throwing

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says: "Imagine our Throwing Dude throwing a galaxy or a black hole? In our vast universe, we have Dudes with capabilities to do that. On another corner of a nearby galaxy, another of our Dudes throws lightning. And for the rest of our Dude, they play to their abilities. From footballs to discs to ninja stars, our Dudes know their limits but don't let that stop them. They hone their craft regardless of their world or their powers. We have earthly, galactic, and mythical throwing." https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/

Throwology and Next-Dimensional Throwing

Since our Dudes are from across our Universe, some of their capabilities go way beyond just throwing mere sporting objects from earth and include galactic and even mythical throwing. No matter their skill level, or where they come from in our universe, Throwing Dude Space Camp galactically celebrates the comradery of Space Camp and throwing. Click for TDSC waitlist.

Over 650 Traits plus Surprises

We discovered how to create different gender identities within our universe of Dudes. We will also achieve greater rarity through the processes of constraining and exciting information is randomly included with our Dudes. With over 75 throwing objects, rarity is deeper versus the other Avatar NFT projects. Join our waitlist.

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership, which may potentially include: our 57 planets art reveal, exclusive member merchandise, space camping festival under our aurora borealis, release of space camp song anthem and more. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for a PFP NFT and will have a lot of fun doing it.

NFT PFP Dudes Arriving Soon

Click here to join the Throwing Dude's waitlist.

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

