Iris Telehealth Earns Spot on Annual Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Austin-based company ranks No. 22 among behavioral health companies appearing on the 2022 list

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Iris Telehealth , a leading provider of telepsychiatry services for health systems and community health centers across the U.S., was included on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The ranking reflects a three-year revenue growth of 109% and marks the company's second appearance on the annual list, having made its debut at No. 397 in 2020.

"We're honored to once again be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America's fastest growing companies," said Andy Flanagan, CEO of Iris Telehealth. "Since our founding in 2013, our mission has been to expand high-quality virtual behavioral health services to those who need it most. This recognition is a testament to that mission and the dedication of our team in making it a reality."

Iris Telehealth has grown exponentially over the last 18 months as healthcare organizations seek to provide timely, quality behavioral health care to their patients. The company's combination of high-quality providers, best-in-class support, expertise in optimizing care models, and technology has enabled customers to reimagine how behavioral health services are provided across the continuum of care.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "We're thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

