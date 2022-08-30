EHE Health Partners with Danone North America, Underscoring Danone's Ongoing Commitment to Employee Health and Wellbeing

Through the national leader in preventive care, Danone North America employees will have access to key health services through EHE Health's suite of Pulse offerings

NEW YORK and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EHE Health, a national healthcare provider, and Danone North America, the purpose-driven food and beverage leader with a diverse portfolio of dairy and plant-based brands, announced a new three-year relationship to facilitate prevention at scale and drive better health outcomes for Danone's U.S.-based workforce. As one of the world's largest Certified B Corporations®, Danone is guided by its responsibility to use its business as a force for good, which includes its efforts to prioritize employee wellbeing.

"We're proud to make this investment in one of Danone's most important resources, our people," said Silvio Amorosino, Chief Human Resources Officer at Danone North America. "Partnering with EHE Health will help increase engagement of these critical health services, especially amid the ongoing pandemic. We are committed to taking care of our employees and their families by creating pathways toward good health, and we look forward to rolling out these services this year."

The new offering complements Danone's existing efforts to advance employee wellbeing, which helps contribute to its best-in-class culture and engaged workforce. Through the partnership, Danone North America's more than 6,000 employees and their spouses/domestic partners who have chosen Cigna as their health insurance carrier will have access to EHE's newly announced Pulse by EHE Health mobile application. This holistic preventive suite of Pulse products includes Pulse Physical™, Pulse Virtual™ and Pulse Digital™. Offerings include comprehensive and personalized in-person exams through Pulse Physical, on-the-go customizable health resources through Pulse Digital and remote experiences through Pulse Virtual. Members will also have access to resources such as one-on-one health mentorship with prevention health experts.

With EHE Health's evidence-based platform solution, Pulse Digital™, employees will be able to integrate multiple dimensions of health, including medications, labs, diet, activity, symptoms and psychosocial factors, with the insights and data visualizations necessary to empower individuals and strengthen care team connections. Powered by advanced AI, the platform seamlessly integrates with popular wellness trackers and provides real-time coaching.

"We're excited to partner with Danone to provide our premium preventive health services," said Dr. David Levy, MD and Chief Executive Officer of EHE Health. "Danone and EHE have a shared philosophy centered around health, transparency and accountability, which aligns with our mission to keep employees happy and healthy. We look forward to working together to help improve overall engagement and utilization to drive better health outcomes among their people."

"Empowering people to take charge of their health with a consistent focus on prevention is core to what we do every day at EHE Health," said Joy Altimare, Chief Revenue Officer. "We're proud to begin this new journey with Danone to help their employees and business continue to thrive."

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national healthcare provider network and center of excellence in preventive health and primary care, that partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organized healthcare, beginning with prevention. Named by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in 2021, EHE Health is headquartered in New York City and operates and/or contracts with 200 health clinics across the U.S., staffed by a network of curated primary care physicians and clinicians. For 109 years, EHE Health has been an innovator and leader in helping people live longer, healthier lives with personalized preventive care. For more information, visit us at www.ehe.health.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

