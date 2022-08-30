Cox Automotive Mobility and Spiers New Technologies Expand Global EV Battery Service Network

-New EV battery service centers in Belleville, Mich., and Las Vegas will offer a variety of storage, logistics, diagnostics, repair and remanufacturing services to support manufacturers, dealers and fleet operators.

-Global operating footprint has grown by 120,000 square feet and is scheduled to surpass 1 million square feet by the end of 2022.

-In September 2021, Cox Automotive acquired Spiers New Technologies, a pioneer and leading service provider for EV battery lifecycle management.

ATLANTA , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on management and innovation within the entire EV battery lifecycle, Cox Automotive Mobility and Spiers New Technologies today announced the expansion of its global EV battery service center network with new facilities in Belleville, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, and Las Vegas. Cox Automotive Mobility in collaboration with Spiers New Technologies also operates end-to-end EV battery service centers in Oklahoma City, Okla., and Ede, Netherlands.

"The expansion of our EV battery service centers in the Midwest and West reinforces Cox Automotive's commitment to being the world's best battery health innovator and end-to-end battery services provider," said Lea Malloy, AVP of EV Battery Solutions, Cox Automotive Mobility. "We're taking charge of the EV battery lifecycle, offering efficient and sustainable solutions that will effectively extend battery first life and help keep batteries out of our oceans and landfills."

With automakers investing billions in new EV models, and government-mandated environmental targets to achieve, battery-powered vehicles are becoming the dominant form of transportation for people and goods – not only in America but globally. As the world's largest automotive services provider, Cox Automotive is strategically steering its business to support this transition and meet the needs of its customers now and in the future.

The company is constructing its global EV battery service network with dedicated locations across the U.S. and Europe. This model will allow Cox Automotive Mobility to remain agile in providing best-in-class EV battery services conveniently located near the customer – reducing the friction of logistics. Today, Cox Automotive and Spiers New Technologies are trusted battery advisors and engineering partners to numerous automakers.

In addition to supporting practices that enable the extension of EV battery first lives and end-of-life reuse and pre-treatment recycling, Cox Automotive Mobility remains committed to delivering the industry standard in battery health inspection and valuation. This includes the company's groundbreaking grading system and diagnostic tool, built in partnership with Spiers New Technologies, that provides a VIN-specific battery health score to help drive confidence and transparency with dealers and consumers.

With additional geographic expansion planned later this year, the company is scheduled to grow its global operating footprint to more than 1 million square feet.

About Cox Automotive Mobility

Cox Automotive Mobility's mission is advancing the world's fleets to serve the next generation. Focused on four primary business areas (Fleet Services, Fleet Operations, EV Battery Solutions and Emerging Ventures), the group is a fundamental enabler of the emerging global transportation ecosystem – one that is autonomous/aerial, connected, electric and shared (A.C.E.S.).

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning, and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

