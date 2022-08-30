CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and Wealthspire Advisors Launch CFP® Certification Diversity Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") and Wealthspire Advisors LLC, a registered investment adviser and subsidiary company of NFP Corp., announced today the launch of The Wealthspire Advisors CFP® Certification Diversity Scholarship to advance a more diverse financial planning profession. The scholarship provides financial assistance to individuals pursuing CFP® certification from populations underrepresented in the profession and follows Wealthspire Advisors' inaugural program in partnership with CFP Board, announced in November 2021.

The scholarship will provide four awards per year of up to $5,000 per student seeking to complete the financial planning education coursework at a CFP Board Registered Program, either at the undergraduate or certificate level. Candidates must demonstrate financial need and be from an underrepresented population within the financial planning profession in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation or veteran status.

"I'd like to thank Wealthspire Advisors for investing in the development of the next generation of CFP® professionals with this joint scholarship," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "CFP Board is proud to create growth opportunities for prospective CFP® professionals from underrepresented communities."

As part of its mission to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession, the Center partners with supporters like Wealthspire Advisors to administer scholarships that enable qualified individuals to complete the education requirement for attaining CFP® certification. The scholarships build the profession's talent pipeline, foster diversity and raise awareness of the financial planning career to college students across the U.S. In addition to funding the scholarship this year, Wealthspire Advisors is a two-year sponsor of the Center's annual Diversity Summit.

"Since our origins nearly three decades ago, Wealthspire Advisors has strived to nurture financial wellness for individuals of all backgrounds," said Mike LaMena, CEO of Wealthspire Advisors. "With this new scholarship, we aim to further improve the talent pipeline within the financial planning profession and uplift more diverse professionals as they pursue CFP® certification. This is just the beginning of a productive and powerful collaboration with CFP Board."

The deadline to apply for a scholarship award is September 30, 2022. The application and further information about The Wealthspire Advisors CFP® Certification Diversity Scholarship can be found on CFP Board's website at CFP.net/Scholarships.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

Wealthspire Advisors LLC is an independent registered investment adviser and subsidiary company of NFP Corp., with 19 offices in 10 states throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and West Coast. We are fiduciary advisors who value connecting all parts of a client's financial life to deliver thoughtful, collaborative strategies that optimize their finances and fulfill their aspirations. Wealthspire Advisors acts as a wealth manager, investment advisor, consultant, and constant partner in helping clients gain confidence in their financial futures. For more information on Wealthspire Advisors, please visit www.wealthspire.com.

