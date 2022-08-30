The 2022 Northeast Asia Cultural Tourism Creation Expo Opened in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanning a course of three days, the 2022 Northeast Asia Cultural Tourism Creation Expo kicked off in Shenyang on August 26th under the central theme of "joint participation in a cultural tourism gala, sharing of creativity and the future".

This year's exposition comprises five major exhibition zones: the Shenyang and Shenyang Modernized Metropolitan Area Exhibition Zone, Domestic Exhibition Zone, International Exhibition Zone, Creative Science and Technology Exhibition Zone, and Stage Performance Zone. 142 exhibitors from both China and abroad descended on Shenyang with a plethora of exhibitions, a diverse range of shows and performances, and a wide array of information to present to foreign and Chinese travelers a cultural tourism gala unlike any other, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

This year's exposition fully showcased some of China's most popular cultural tourism cities (city clusters), and distinct culture and unique tourism resources of key tourist destination countries and cities in Northeast Asia and elsewhere around the globe. Of which, there were plenty of displays of tourism products, cultural creativity products, 5G applications, artificial intelligence and other products and technologies, enabling both citizens and tourists to get first-hand knowledge and experience on the immense possibilities when culture, tourism, science and technology meld, and to personally immerse into the novelty and joys of various exhibiting products.

The exposition specially set up the Shenyang Modernized Metropolitan Area "Seven Cities and One District" Exhibition Zone, which focused on contents such as unique local history and culture, tourist attractions, cultural creativity products, cultural performances, etc. During the span of the expo, the Shenyang Modernized Metropolitan Area "Seven Cities and One District" presented a joint declaration on integrated cultural tourism development with the aim of fully giving play to the region's complementary advantages stemming from cultural tourism resources and endowments, cultivating new business formats and new scenarios that complement each other, and concertedly forging a cultural tourism intellectual property system shared by members of the region.

