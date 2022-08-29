TransMedics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Sheraton New York. The fireside chat will take place on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/TransMedics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Event: Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 11:40 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

332-895-3222

Investors@transmedics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.