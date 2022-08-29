Rural Voice Town Halls Moderated By MPR's Kerri Miller To Explore Entrepreneurism, Health Care and Workforce Readiness in Greater Minnesota

Three-Day Series to Be Held in St. Joseph,

Chisholm & Cannon Falls

September 20, 21, 27, 2022

OWATONNA, Minn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rural Voice series, developed by three Minnesota Initiative Foundations that serve Greater Minnesota along with Compeer Financial, will launch in late September with three town halls moderated by MPR's Kerri Miller. The conversations will focus on entrepreneurism, workforce readiness, and health care in rural Minnesota.

"The focus of these town halls is really to lend voice to our rural areas and to explore the benefits, the challenges, and the opportunities that exist when living in rural communities," said Tim Penny, president and CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. "We're excited to hear from people who can educate and enlighten through their ideas, and experiences."

The events, which will be held in unique venues in rural Minnesota, will require registration but are free to attend. The events will also be live-streamed and recorded for broader distribution.

"When you bring citizens together who are deeply committed to their communities, you unleash dynamic conversations and creative problem solving," Miller said. "These town halls will be lively, and exciting."

The events details are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Rural Startup: Launching a Business in Greater Minnesota

Krewe Restaurant

24 College Ave. N. St. Joseph, MN

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Discussion 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. followed by a reception

Wednesday, Sept. 21 Growing Good Gigs: Educating & Training a Creative Rural Workforce

Minnesota Discovery Center

1005 Discovery Drive, Chisholm, MN

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Discussion 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. followed by a reception

Tuesday, Sept. 27 Great Doctors & Healthy Communities: Improving Patient Care in Rural Minnesota

Cannon River Winery

421 Mill Street W.

Cannon Falls, MN

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Discussion 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. followed by a reception

Mayo Clinic Health System is a sponsor of the Rural Voice health care discussion. For more information on the Rural Voice series or to register for the in-person events or live-streaming of the event go to ruralvoice.org.

