Nanoscope Announces Presentations at the 22nd Euretina Congress

Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Results of Phase 2b RESTORE trial for retinitis pigmentosa and six-month data for Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease expected in H1 2023

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that clinical development of its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in two presentations at the 22nd Euretina Congress, taking place September 1-4, 2022, in Hamburg, Germany and online.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics)
Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics)(PRNewswire)

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Development of Novel Endpoints for the Study of Multi-Characteristic Opsin Enabled Vision Restoration in Patients with Advanced Retinitis Pigmentosa; Double-masked, Randomized, sham-controlled, Multicenter Phase 2b study
Presenter: Victor Hugo Gonzalez, M.D., Valley Retina Institute, McAllen, TX.
Session: IRD I
Date and Time: Thursday, September 1, 2022; 3:05 p.m. CEST
Location: Hall X1, Congress Centre Hamburg

Dr. Gonzalez will discuss Nanoscope's Phase 2b RESTORE trial, its most advanced clinical program. RESTORE trial results, along with six-month data from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease, are expected in H1 2023.

52 Week Safety and Efficacy of Optogenetic Therapy for Vision Restoration in Retinitis Pigmentosa Patients
Presenter: SriniVas R. Sadda, M.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Doheny Eye Institute, the Stephen J. Ryan – Arnold and Mabel Beckman Endowed Chair, and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of CaliforniaLos Angeles (UCLA), David Geffen School of Medicine.
Session: IRD II
Date and Time: Friday, September 2, 2022; 3:29 p.m. CEST
Location: Hall X1, Congress Centre Hamburg

Dr. Sadda will discuss the safety and efficacy of intravitreal MCO Optogenetic Therapy for vision restoration in advanced retinitis pigmentosa patients in a Phase 1/2a study.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected H1 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
Nanoscope@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoscope-announces-presentations-at-the-22nd-euretina-congress-301613465.html

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.