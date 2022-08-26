ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2022 were $903,758,607 as compared with $1,036,685,870 on March 31, 2022 and $1,128,170,999 on June 30, 2021. On June 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.48 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021







Total Net Assets $903,758,607 $1,036,685,870 $1,128,170,999 NAV Per Share $10.48 $12.02 $13.08 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,144,937 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(130,128,069) or $(1.51) per share for the same period.



First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021







Total Net Investment Income $14,144,937 $15,242,349 $12,600,304 Per Share $0.16 $0.18 $0.15 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Loss $(130,128,069) $(68,969,183) $30,242,167 Per Share $(1.51) $(0.80) $0.35

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

