Lucid Appoints Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering

Newly created position will lead software engineering for the award-winning Lucid Air including ADAS, Audio, Infotainment, Embedded Software and Systems Architecture

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today announced the appointment of Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering, reporting directly to Michael Bell, Lucid's Senior Vice President of Digital. In this newly created role, Mr. Carty will lead Platform Software Engineering encompassing ADAS, Audio, CoreOS/Android Framework, Embedded Software, Controls Platform, AUTOSAR and Systems Architecture. Mr. Carty brings decades of global experience in software development and user interface expertise to Lucid, including 23 years with Apple, and most recently as a consultant for Lucid's Infotainment Software team.

Derrick Carty, VP of Platform Software Engineering (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to have Derrick Carty join the team at Lucid as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering," said Michael Bell, Lucid's Senior Vice President of Digital. "Derrick's wealth of experience with systems architecture and his ability to lead teams that create customer friendly, easy-to-use software interfaces is crucial as we continue to roll out new Lucid Air features via our over-the-air software updates."

In this role, Mr. Carty will lead the following teams, helping to deliver software updates for Lucid Air:

ADAS Embedded Platform

Audio Architecture

CoreOS/Android Framework

Embedded Software, Controls Platform, AUTOSAR

Hardware Systems Architecture

Systems Architecture

Software Architecture

Prior to Lucid, Derrick spent 23 years at Apple, Inc., holding positions as Firmware Manager for Intel Macs, Director of Mac Systems Controller, Senior Director for CPU SW, and the group providing software for new Macs. He started a consulting business that provided technical and management consulting for several companies. Derrick holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Stanford University.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. customers.

Media Contact

media@lucidmotors.com

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucid Group