Wolters Kluwer's Kluwer Arbitration Wins a Gold Stevie® in the 2022 International Business Awards®

Designed for legal professionals, the world's leading digital platform for international arbitration research has won in the Legal Information Solution category

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that Kluwer Arbitration, the world's leading digital solution for international arbitration research, has been recognized as a gold Stevie Award winner in the 19th Annual International Business Awards under the Legal Information Solution category.

Kluwer Arbitration provides exclusive access to arbitration resources and a streamlined research experience that supports legal professionals in selecting the right arbitrator for a case to building a winning strategy. With 6,100+ data-driven arbitrator profiles and relationships of 14,870+ arbitration professionals and experts, the solution offers practical guidance, data-driven information, a rich collection of awards, and superior deep domain expertise content that together save time, make information easily accessible, and drive efficiency in the arbitration research process.

"Kluwer Arbitration is a user-focused solution that transforms customers' workflow with extensive materials, leading to an overall efficient arbitration process," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are proud of this recognition as we strive to continue solving the main challenges in international arbitration."

Developed from data-driven information, Kluwer Arbitration provides a bird's eye view to arbitrators' experience, visualized with pie charts and tables. Users can also access valuable information associated with the arbitrator, including links to publications and awards, to gain a deeper understanding of the arbitrator's views and approach. Additionally, Kluwer Arbitration users can identify connections of arbitrators to uncover potential conflicts of interest. Together, these data-driven tools empower legal professionals to find, compare, or challenge arbitrators while minimizing involved risks and increasing predictability and efficacy of arbitrator appointments for the parties.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories across industries. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Details about the International Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

