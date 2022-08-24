USW Proudly Supports Josh Shapiro, Austin Davis for Pennsylvania Governor, Lt. Governor

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers District 10 Director Bernie Hall issued the following statement after the union endorsed Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania governor and Austin Davis for lieutenant governor:

"The USW is proud to endorse Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis to lead Pennsylvania, as we look to expand opportunity and provide long-term economic security, not just for the ultra-wealthy but for everyone in the Commonwealth.

"Shapiro and Davis recognize that in order for working people to have the fair wages, safe working conditions and voice on the job that they deserve, our elected leaders must fight to protect workers' rights to organize and bargain collectively.

"Both Shapiro and Davis have proven track records of standing up for working families, and as governor and lieutenant governor, they will continue to ensure workers and their values remain front and center in Harrisburg."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.

