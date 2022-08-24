Think Research Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Earnings to be announced by the Company before the market opens on August 29, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTC: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company"), a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens on August 29, 2022.

Think's financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and on the Company's website as of 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will hold a conference call on August 29, 2022 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time hosted by CEO Sachin Aggarwal and interim CFO John Hayes with a Q & A session to follow.

Conference call dial-in:

Toronto: 416-764-8659

North American Toll-free: 1-888-664-6392

Conference ID: 61386443

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/y5Ag9m7L36M

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website at www.thinkresearch.com within 48 hours of the call.

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research Corporation is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital health software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, to facilitate better health care outcomes. The Company gathers, develops, and delivers knowledge-based solutions globally to enterprise clients including hospitals, health regions, health care professionals, and / or governments. Think licenses its solutions to over 13,000 facilities for over 300,000 primary care, acute care, and long-term care doctors, nurses and pharmacists that rely on the content and data provided by Think to support their practices. Millions of patients and residents annually receive better care due to the essential data that Think produces, manages and delivers. Visit www.thinkresearch.com

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

