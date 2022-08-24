SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates MicroStrategy Incorporated

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the directors and officers of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) ("MicroStrategy" or the "Company") concerning the Company's mounting losses tied to its Bitcoin purchases and holdings.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own MicroStrategy shares and wish to discuss this investigation, or share information which you have, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website at

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mstr

Or contact:

Josh Rubin, Esq.

stocks@weisslaw.co

(212) 682-3025



THERE IS NO COST OR OBLIGATION TO YOU

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients. For more information about the firm, please go to: http://www.weisslaw.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law