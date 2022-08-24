Join the virtual march on Ukraine's Independence Day with the help of AI

An initiative by UNITED24 fundraising platform and Reface

KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August 24 marks six months since Ukraine has been fighting for its freedom against Russia. Ukraine also happens to celebrate Independence Day on August 24. Due to the threat of shelling, all mass events are canceled for this day. But nothing can prevent Ukrainians and people all over the world from uniting to express their support towards the victory of Ukraine

The Ukrainian AI-startup Reface, and the UNITED24 fundraising platform, are organizing a virtual Independence Walk.

Ukrainians and their supporters worldwide are invited to join the movement by creating a personalized video, with a background of Ukrainian cities. To participate in the project, one has to make a symbolic donation of $24. All collected money will be used for the needs of Ukraine, via the UNITED24 platform.

"This project is an opportunity for millions of Ukrainians who were forced to flee from the war to unite," says UNITED24 coordinator, Yaroslava Gres. "An opportunity to walk the streets of cities that the Russian Army temporarily occupies. Our Kherson, Simferopol, Donetsk. It's also an opportunity for people from all over the world to express their support for Ukraine."

To implement this idea, organizers are utilizing Reface's face swap technology. Users can upload a photo of themselves, their friends or famous people, then choose a Ukrainian city for the march.

"This is not the first social project implemented with the help of Reface technology. We held a virtual march against animal abuse two years ago during the pandemic. Unfortunately, today, we have a much worse enemy than coronavirus. But Ukraine is a young democratic state that values its independence, and we want to show how many of us believe in victory. We are very proud that our technology unites everyone who supports Ukraine, albeit virtually," comments Dima Shvets, CEO and co-founder of Reface.

You can join the movement by making a donation before August 31 on Reface.fund. All collected funds will go towards the purchase of emergency medical vehicles.

Reface is a Ukrainian startup that empowers people to express themselves in the digital world, using cutting-edge AI/ML technologies. Starting as a face-swap app, it hit #1 in the App Store, and was listed among the best apps of 2020 by Google Play. As of August 2022, the Reface app has over 200 million installations.

UNITED24 is a fundraising platform initiated by the President of Ukraine. It is the central place for charitable donations in support of Ukraine. During the three months of operation, UNITED24 collected more than 170 million dollars from citizens of 110 countries worldwide. Among UNITED24 ambassadors are famous athletes – Andriy Shevchenko and Elina Svitolina, creative director of Balenciaga – Demna, American actor – Liev Schreiber, and Imagine Dragons music band.

Video - https://youtube.com/shorts/whWKvMJGtCc

