FATHOM EVENTS AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCE A SPECIAL THREE-NIGHT BLOCK OF CLASSIC "COM-ROMS" TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF THE NEW ROMANTIC COMEDY, BROS

The Special "BROS Presents Your Favorite ComRoms" Screenings Will

Include Exclusive Pre-Show Commentary from BROS Director

Nicholas Stoller and Stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane

September 19, 20 and 21

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The guys behind Universal Pictures' new, groundbreaking, R-rated romantic comedy BROS (in theaters September 30) are here to save date night! BROS director Nicholas Stoller, along with star and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner and star Luke Macfarlane are bringing some of their favorite, hilarious movies back to theaters—"Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Trainwreck" and "Knocked Up"—each for ONE NIGHT ONLY events on September 19, 20 and 21.

Join them for a "thruple" of exclusive screenings on three consecutive nights in select theaters nationwide, with each screening preceded by a unique introduction from Stoller, Eichner or Macfarlane that highlights why the film is one of his favorite romantic comedies.

Tickets for "BROS Presents Your Favorite ComRoms" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters; for a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Event Overview:

Monday, September 19 at 7:00 pm local time

BROS PRESENTS – FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL

General Event Description: Peter ( Jason Segel ) is a struggling musician who finds his world turned upside down when his TV celebrity girlfriend, Sarah Marshall ( Kristen Bell ), dumps him for a tragically hip rock star ( Russell Brand ). Directed by Nicholas Stoller from a screenplay by Jason Segel .

Tuesday, September 20 at 7:00 pm local time

BROS PRESENTS – TRAINWRECK

General Event Description: Since she was a little girl, Amy ( Amy Schumer ) has been taught that monogamy isn't realistic. Now a magazine writer, Amy lives by that credo, but when she finds herself starting to fall for the subject of an article she's writing ( Bill Hader ), Amy starts to wonder if other grown-ups might be onto something. Directed by Judd Apatow from a screenplay by Amy Schumer .

Wednesday, September 21 at 7:00 pm local time

BROS PRESENTS – KNOCKED UP

General Event Description: They say that opposites attract. Well, for slacker Ben ( Seth Rogen ) and career girl Alison ( Katherine Heigl ), that's certainly the case—at least for one intoxicated evening. Two months and several pregnancy tests later, Ben and Alison go through a hysterically funny, anxious and heartwarming journey to parenthood. Written and directed by Judd Apatow .

About BROS

This fall, Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy.

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film—and featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children)—Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay with Eichner. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Josh Church (co-producer Trainwreck, Step Brothers) and is executive produced by Eichner and Karl Frankenfield.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

