Coleman and Tentrr offer hassle-free sites to get everyone outdoors

70 total Tentrr sites will be outfitted with latest outdoor gear from Coleman by the end of the year

New sites are conveniently located within driving distance of major US cities

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tentrr, the leader in ready-to-go camping accommodations, and The Coleman Company Inc., part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, and a leader in helping people experience the outdoors, announced an expanded partnership to bring elevated camping experiences to approximately 70 Tentrr sites by the end of 2022. These sites will be in close proximity to major US cities, enabling more people of any experience level to get outside and enjoy nature.

"We believe when people connect in the outdoors, anything is possible. We also believe the outdoors is a place for everyone," said Jim Pisani, Business Unit CEO of Newell Brands Outdoor and Recreation. "Tentrr and Coleman share these values. Through this partnership we are providing an elevated and easy outdoor experience accessible to outdoor pros as well as those headed for their first outdoor weekend."

The Tentrr x Coleman Outfitted Experience will be available at approximately 70 amazing Tentrr locations across the US, each providing a unique, amazing ready-to-camp environment by the end of 2022. Campers, regardless of their experience, will enjoy a ready-to-go Tentrr Signature campsite equipped with the latest Coleman® gear including stoves, coolers, and lighting for a camping experience unlike any other.

"The shared values of Coleman and Tentrr are foundational to the experience we are delivering to campers," said Todd King, Vice President of Marketing for Tentrr. "More people want to experience nature and the outdoors - this partnership is about building a gateway to the outdoors so we can share these special spaces that bring out the best in each of us."

The Tentrr x Coleman Outfitted Signature sites are fully equipped with Tentrr's Signature canvas wall tent, a queen-size memory foam bed for a good night's sleep, Adirondack chairs for optimal stargazing, and a fire pit to keep you warm. Coleman complements each camping experience with the latest outdoor essentials including its RoadTrip® Grill, OneSource™ rechargeable lanterns, flashlights and fans and a Reunion™ Steel Belted® Cooler.

Full details, locations and booking availability for each of the Tentrr x Coleman Outfitted Experiences can be seen on Tentrr.com. Check back frequently as more sites will be added weekly.

About Tentrr:

Less roughing it and more enjoying it. Tentrr's fully equipped, ready-to-go campsites are the newest way to experience the great outdoors. Spacious canvas wall tents come with a comfortable bed for a good night's sleep, Adirondack chairs for optimal stargazing, and a fire pit to keep you warm (don't forget to bring marshmallows). Other amenities include a solar shower, propane heater, table + benches, and a Tentrr Loo with privacy tent. With more than 1,000 completely outfitted sites around the country, Tentrr connects those seeking the respite and adventure of the outdoors with private landowners and unique, exclusive opportunities to camp in State Parks. The platform is revolutionizing the campsite booking process, providing new income streams for land trusts and landowners, supporting local economies, conserving natural lands, boosting tourism, and getting more people outdoors. Sites are $150/night on average. Tentrr is a better way to camp. For more information, visit www.tentrr.com.

About Coleman:

Built from 120 years of experience, The Coleman Company, Inc. inspires connections between people and the outside, and our gear is everywhere you are: on the trail, by the lake, at the campsite—and these days, even in your backyard. Coleman believes that time spent outside reconnects people with each other and with the planet, paving the path for a better tomorrow—for everyone. The Outside is Calling. Answer it. For more, visit coleman.com and follow them on Instagram.

About Newell Brands:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

