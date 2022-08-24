Celebrity Chef Michael Symon Partners with Contadina®

Chef Michael Symon collaborates with the brand to showcase the versatility of Contadina® Diced Tomatoes

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Contadina announces its partnership with celebrity chef and restauranter Michael Symon to highlight the convenience, quality and versatility of Contadina® tomatoes. Chef Symon shows home cooks how they can use Contadina® products in everyday meals and created an original recipe showcasing how he likes to use Contadina® tomatoes.

This partnership perfectly aligns with Chef Symon's passion for cooking with high-quality ingredients and Contadina's commitment to providing tomatoes that can be used for any meal occasion. Chef Symon was naturally drawn to the brand through his Sicilian roots, something he shares with Contadina as the brand was created by the Aiello Brothers in 1918 with a goal of offering high-quality and delicious tomatoes like those of their native Italy.

"Growing up in an Italian family, I enjoy creating vibrant meals inspired by my heritage," shares Chef Michael Symon. "Using Contadina® Diced Tomatoes is fantastic because I can't always pick freshly ripe Roma tomatoes off the vine. Contadina® tomatoes provide the perfect flavor for all my favorite dishes year-round."

To celebrate the partnership, Chef Michael Symon developed a unique recipe, Roasted Chicken Contadina® Tomato Chile Relish, which highlights Contadina® Diced Roma Tomatoes in a spicy tomato chili relish made with dried guajillo and pasillo ancho chilies. With a mix of aromatic spices, Contadina® Diced Roma Tomatoes and the preparation of a whole chicken, Chef Michael Symon has perfected this weeknight meal that highlights flavor and can be easily replicated by any home cook.

"Chef Michael Symon and our team at Contadina share something in common, our love for 100% fresh tomatoes no matter what time of year," shares Bibie Wu, CMO for Del Monte. "We couldn't have found a better partner who embodies our commitment to authentic foods and passionate cooking."

With a lineup of tomatoes prepped in all styles and varieties, Contadina® products add quality and flavor to any dish. Grown in Central California, Contadina® Diced Tomatoes are made from 100% fresh, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes that are peeled, chopped and canned in tomato juice resulting in a rich in flavor and easy to use product. Contadina brings over 100 years of experience in providing high quality and delicious canned tomatoes, helping home cooks pull together quick meals like pastas, sauces, chili, tacos, stews, braised dishes and more.

Contadina® products are available at major retailers nationwide like Target, Walmart, Kroger, King Soopers, Safeway, and more. Contadina® Diced Roma Tomatoes are available in two can sizes with MSRPs of $1.69 (14.5oz) and $2.49 (28oz). For recipes, including Chef Michael Symon's own Roasted Chicken Contadina® Tomato Chile Relish and for more information, please visit www.Contadina.com and check out Chef Michael Symon on Instagram.

About Contadina ™

Contadina® was created in 1918 by the Aiello brothers with a goal of offering high-quality, delicious tomatoes as those of their native Italy. Over one hundred years later, the Contadina® brand still stands for the quality grown and delicious tomatoes, grown and packed with care. For more information, please visit www.Contadina.com.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and Joyba™. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

