Myndlift Publishes Study Showing Evidence Supporting the Efficacy of a Remote Neurofeedback System in Improving Mental Health

Published in JMIR Publications, Study Finds Wearable Brain-Sensing Program for Neurofeedback Leads to Positive Outcomes in Mental Care

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myndlift , the leading provider of therapist-guided remote neurotherapy, published data from its groundbreaking study demonstrating the efficacy of a remote neurofeedback system in improving mental health amongst adolescents and adults aged 13-71.

The results of the study, which was published in JMIR Publications , confirm that therapist-guided, remote neurofeedback training leads to a meaningful reduction in symptoms of ADHD, depression, and anxiety, as well as improvement in attention, cognitive performance, and executive function for patients.

The study retrospectively evaluated the efficacy of Myndlift's model, which consists of a brain health assessment, personalized brain training, and remote professional supervision with 560 subjects presenting with elevated symptoms of ADHD, anxiety, and/or depression.

Their symptom status and mental health was measured from pre- to post intervention of in-app assessments that included:

Validated symptom questionnaires

A cognitive test of attention and executive function

Resting electroencephalography (EEG) markers

Key findings were:

Largest improvements seen in participants with abnormal anxiety scores: 69% of participants reduced their anxiety symptoms towards the healthy range

Over 50% of the participants presenting with symptoms (ie, abnormal scores) demonstrated clinically significant improvement after the intervention for all symptom questionnaires; even the majority of healthy participants showed significant positive change

61% of participants scoring in the abnormal ranges moved to the healthy results group after an average of 53 NFT sessions or over an approximately 3-month period

Overall improved ADHD scores and performance on a cognitive (ie, response inhibition) task for both adult and child participants following neurofeedback aimed at improving attention and executive function

Improved brain activity (ie, reduced delta/alpha ratio) following neurofeedback training in adults with ADHD

Thirty to 180 days after the initial assessment, when 20 or more neurofeedback sessions had been completed, an analysis of improvement was performed. The preliminary findings demonstrate the efficacy of therapist-guided remote neurofeedback in improving mental health, particularly for individuals with symptoms of ADHD and anxiety .

Results also surpassed those seen in other in-app mental health services (e.g., mobile-enabled text psychotherapy, app-based CBT), which was particularly impressive. Over the course of an average of three months, the majority (61%) of participants scoring in the abnormal ranges transitioned to the healthy participant group.

Around 50 million people in the United States alone struggle with mental health disorders, but only a fraction receive the evidence-based care they need to alleviate their symptoms. With affordable access to remote neurofeedback, clinics can scale their offering to help patients in all 50 states as well as anywhere else in the world.

According to the WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide. The CDC reports that over 6 million children in the United States alone have been diagnosed with ADHD. On a global scale, 300 million adults and 129 million children worldwide are affected by ADHD. That's why, in 2020, Myndlift expanded their offering to include digital behavioral therapy tools to complement neurofeedback training and provide a holistic approach to improved well-being.

To deliver on its mission, Myndlift partners with leaders in the neurotherapy and behavioral therapy fields. Recently, they collaborated with top researchers in the field of Behavioral Parent Training (BPT) to develop app-based therapeutic content to help parents of children with ADHD, which is currently undergoing clinical trials in collaboration with NYU.

"Traditionally, neurofeedback was seen as an inaccessible luxury that only a few could afford."

said Mr. Aziz Kaddan, co-founder and CEO of Myndlift. "We envisioned a world where anyone could access this modality and, with the help of our clinical providers worldwide, it's becoming a reality. With this new study, we're proving that making neurofeedback remote not only makes it more accessible, but is also proven to yield very positive outcomes."

The study can be found at JMIR Publications .

To learn more about Myndlift, visit www.myndlift.com

About Myndlift

Myndlift is the leading provider of therapist-guided neurotherapy. It was founded with the vision of offering better, holistic, and digital mental health, while empowering clinicians worldwide.

To date, Myndlift has partnered with over 1,000 clinical providers, and delivered over half a million sessions of remote neurotherapy. It continues to expand with the mission of making neurotherapy accessible and affordable without compromising on quality, clinician-led, and science-backed care.

For more information, please visit: www.myndlift.com

View original content:

SOURCE Myndlift