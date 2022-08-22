KVD Beauty® Launches New Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick: The Evolution of Their Iconic Liquid Lipstick Featuring Global Brand Face, Paris Jackson

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global color cosmetics powerhouse KVD Beauty® announces a new collection of liquid lipsticks sure to be their next cult classic. Introducing Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick, a next generation, long-lasting, transfer-proof formula set to replace the original collection, Everlasting Liquid Lipstick. To celebrate the launch, brand partner Paris Jackson takes her partnership with KVD Beauty to the next level, serving not only as the face of the campaign, but also a co-creative director.

Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick lasts like a liquid lipstick but feels like vapor. The evolution of their liquid lipstick revolution, KVD Beauty took the iconic, all-day, transfer-proof wear of brand's original formula and evolved it for an even better experience: extreme comfort and a hyper-lightweight feel. 100% of wearers said Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick was comfortable even after 8 hours of wear (in a consumer study on 32 volunteers).

Powered by nourishing raspberry stem cells, this ultra-thin, flexible formula moves seamlessly with lips to help prevent caking, flaking and feeling dry. This pigment-packed formula is ultra-comfortable without compromising the impactful color payoff KVD Beauty is known for.

Dangerously bold and undetectably light, this evolved formula comes in 21 feather-resistant matte shades and features a slim, precision applicator for complete control without needing a lip liner—just line, fill and let it set. Pluck your favorite shade from a collection of petal-soft neutrals and intoxicating pops named after poisonous plants and bizarre blooms.

With 21 shades available at launch and more rolling out over the next year, Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipsticks' shade names are inspired by a strange garden filled with beautiful, yet dangerous botanicals. Available shades include: Moonflower (terracotta rose), Moth Orchid (soft pink), Cobra Lily (rust red), Scorpiris (indigo blue) and more. Most notably, the brand's bestselling shade Lolita is undergoing an evolution of its own, relaunching with this new collection as Queen of Poisons.

Back for her second campaign with KVD Beauty, multi-hyphenate Paris Jackson is the face of the new Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick, an appropriate fit for this collection of both serene and statement shades. In addition to being featured in the campaign, Jackson was also involved in the creative direction of the shoot, where she contributed to location selection, guided the fairy-goth-meets-grunge aesthetic thanks to strategic styling realized by Jackson and her stylist, Danyul Brown, and collaborated with campaign makeup artist and KVD Beauty Global Veritas Artistry Ambassador Anthony Nguyen on the beauty looks showcased within the images.

"KVD Beauty has grown significantly over the past few years, and we're excited to continue to evolve both the brand and our cosmetics to fit the needs of our loyal consumers," says Tara Loftis, Global Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Kendo Brands. "With the new Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick, and the incredible Paris Jackson as the face of the campaign, this new launch underscores our continued support of the artist community while also taking the bold collection of products you all know and love to the next level. We're confident this new collection will be well received by brand loyalists and new shoppers alike."

100% vegan and cruelty-free, KVD Beauty's Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick ($22) is now available online at KVDBeauty.com, in store and online at Ulta.com, and in store and online at Sephora.com on August 21, 2022.

ABOUT KVD BEAUTY:

KVD Beauty stands for Kara, Veritas, Decora—Value, Truth, Beauty—because your truth is valuable and beautiful. We create high-pigment, high-performance makeup inspired by tattoo artistry, like our #1 award-winning Tattoo Liner. With long-wear, ink-like pigment and needle-sharp precision, it's the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. But we stand for more than just performance: Our makeup is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, we care about the planet, and we champion artistry of all kinds—not just makeup. We celebrate the individual through artistic self-expression and limitless creativity. And above all, we give you the tools to live your beauty truth.

