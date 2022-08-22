Blood Emergency: Vitalant Supply Falls by Nearly 50%

New FDA update enables more people to donate at this critical time

As a thank you, donors will receive a $6 gift card for a gallon of gas plus a chance to win a year's supply

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued strong patient needs for blood have depleted Vitalant's supply by nearly 50% since the start of summer, creating an emergency shortage across the country.

Vitalant's emergency blood shortage is acute for type O, the most frequently transfused blood type. (PRNewswire)

"Patient needs don't conform to a predictable schedule. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone."

As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, when fewer donors are typically available, the nonprofit blood services provider to about 900 hospitals nationwide, urges all eligible donors to schedule an appointment now for the coming days and weeks. ­­­

"Hospitals need people to donate during these critical weeks," said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. "Patient blood needs don't conform to a predictable schedule. Several patients may experience emergencies, while a planned surgery could suddenly require dozens of units of blood for one patient. Hospitals must have blood available to take care of everyone."

The emergency shortage is acute for type O, which is the most frequently transfused blood type. In recent days, O-positive blood has frequently fallen to just one-day's supply. Appointments for all blood types are needed to achieve a sufficient four-day supply of all blood types.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently changed eligibility requirements; previously, donors were unable to donate if they had traveled to France, Ireland or the United Kingdom due to the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), also known as mad cow disease. Now, these donors are eligible to donate with Vitalant, assuming they meet all other eligibility criteria.

"We are eager to welcome the tens of thousands of donors who have recently become eligible to give blood due to the FDA's updated guidance," said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. "We also encourage everyone who at one time may have been told they couldn't give blood to take another look at current eligibility requirements, as this is just one of several updates over the past few years."

To check eligibility criteria, make an appointment and help save lives, please visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Those who come to give through Aug. 31 will receive a $6 prepaid gift card to spend on a gallon of gas or whatever they wish, redeemable by email, in addition to being automatically entered to win big, one of five, $3,000 prepaid gift cards*.

*Terms and conditions apply. See vitalant.org/augustappreciation for official rules.

About Vitalant

Vitalant ("Vye-TAL-ent") is the nation's largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S. Every day, Vitalant needs to collect nearly 5,000 blood, platelet and plasma donations to help save lives. For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: 480-675-5413

Vitalant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vitalant) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vitalant