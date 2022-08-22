7-Eleven Expands Pizza Menu with Two New Varieties: Breakfast and Veggie

Satisfy Every Morning Craving with a Limited Time Coffee and Breakfast Slice Deal

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all pizza lovers! 7-Eleven, Inc. invites customers to "cheese the day." Here are the knead to know details (okay, that's enough cheesiness—for now): The world's largest convenience retailer is rolling out TWO brand new pizza varieties, Veggie and Breakfast. The all-new pizzas are now available at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores.



For those who are indeSLICEsive, 7-Eleven has all the options. The Breakfast pizza features 7-Eleven's signature crust topped with gravy, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, and savory breakfast sausage. And for those into the classics, the Veggie pizza is loaded with all the good stuff: fire-roasted and diced red bell pepper, green bell pepper, white onions, and sliced mushrooms.

And for a limited time, members of the award-winning 7Rewards® loyalty program—found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products—can buy any size fountain drink or hot beverage and get a Breakfast Pizza slice for just $1*!

"Whatever the occasion, pizza brings people together, and it's always been an obvious choice to our customers," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food. "We're constantly innovating to offer our customers new, exciting ways to enjoy their favorite things. This time, we're tapping into the trends of more creative and non-traditional pizzas, including savory sauces and plant-based offerings. No matter how you slice it, you can't go wrong with either of these new craveable pizzas."



All Paths Lead to Pizza

First-time users of the 7NOW delivery app will receive a free pizza with code PIZZA**. And customers who love a weekend pizza night can enjoy $5 Whole Pizza Weekends via 7NOW***!

With the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including craveable pizza and delicious coffee, for just $5.95 a month****.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*Valid Through 9/6/22. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven stores®, excluding Hawaii. Limit one coupon per customer per day. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees & sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON.

**Ends 9/6/2022 with promo code PIZZA on first order for new customers. One per device. Applicable with promo code and delivery order only. Plus tax and fees. Limited delivery area. See 7NOW® app for full terms.

***Item must be added to cart for discount to apply. One offer per order. While supplies last. Small basket fee may apply if min purchase is not met. Delivery charges may apply. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change, or cancel this offer at any time.

****By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores®, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

