ScienceMedia Launches New Business Model Supporting the Individual Life Science Learner

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScienceMedia launches a new business model, featuring an individual licensing option for their industry-vetted, mobile-enabled disease and clinical educator, SMi Source™.

In addition to SMi Source's enterprise licensing, the platform is now offered to individuals at $69.99 per month with annual and monthly purchase options. ScienceMedia is announcing this option amid The Great Resignation, which has left many CROs and sponsors ill-prepared to train staff seamlessly and effectively in new therapeutic areas.

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Surles, states, "We have figured out a way to bring an enterprise level database to individuals who need credible microlearning courses at their fingertips. It's all about evolving to meet the customer's needs, and I am pleased to see us transforming a medical-grade database to support effortless individual consumer purchasing."

The launch of this new business model lands in the wake of multiple recent wins for the company. Not only did SMi Source hit a record-breaking four million views in 2021, but the platform also serves as the core disease training platform for five of the top ten CROs.

Currently in its tenth anniversary edition, SMi Source enriches on-the-job clinical competency by teaching complex medical science more efficiently and effectively. With over 21,000 minutes of microlearning content and more than 400 full courses, SMi Source is used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research organizations across all therapeutic areas. It is the only disease and treatment microlearning platform for the life sciences that supports continued professional education for study teams, clinical research associates, and medical liaisons.

Content Director and co-creator of SMi Source, Margaret Harmon, adds, "This is quite an achievement for the team. Ensuring the quality and credibility that users have come to expect, our impressive group of medical, clinical writers, and instructional designers include experts across many therapeutic areas with a combined professional experience of over 150 years."

Surles continues, "We're taking a page out of Apple's playbook. It's all about convenience and we are here to give our life science community what they have been asking for quite some time now. While we will continue to support the majority of our business through enterprise licensing, this new business model is a very exciting endeavor for our fast-moving tech company."

About ScienceMedia

ScienceMedia improves clinical competency through innovative multimedia learning solutions. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi TrialD™, for decentralized or hybrid trials, are protocol compliance management solutions that mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost. SMi Source™ provides just-in-time, thoroughly referenced information on diseases and clinical trial topics through a mobile-enabled, cloud-based medical science library with 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses.

