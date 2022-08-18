DASH CELEBRATES FIRST-EVER "WAFFLE WEEK" WITH NEW FLIP BELGIAN WAFFLE MAKER AND GIVEAWAYS

To celebrate "Waffle Week" festivities, Dash has partnered with New York's Iconic Wafels & Dinges for waffle giveaway

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash, the industry-leading waffle maker and healthy living kitchen brand, is leveling up National Waffle Day by introducing their first-ever "Waffle Week" beginning August 21-27, 2022. The week-long celebration will include a new product drop, deals on their best selling waffle makers, giveaways and free waffles.

To kick off festivities, Dash will expand their line of waffle makers with the first-ever Flip Belgian Waffle Maker – now widely available. Perfect for breakfast and dessert anytime any day, the waffle maker heats up quickly and evenly creates delicious, fluffy Belgian 6.5" waffles. Once heated, just pour the batter, flip and enjoy! Cleanup is also made easy with dishwasher safe Drip Tray and compact, upright storage.

"As the number one waffle maker brand*, we're excited to celebrate with waffle fans far and wide by sharing our love for these delicious treats," said Evan Dash, StoreBound Founder and CEO. "Dash is famous for its Mini Waffle Maker and continues to expand with over 20 waffle products available. With lots of creative designs and easy-to-use makers, we're sure everyone can enjoy a waffle with Dash this Waffle Week."

In celebration of National Waffle Day on August 24th, Dash has joined forces with the creator of New York's iconic and artisanal Belgian waffles, Wafels & Dinges to give away 200 waffles with any choice of the famous "dinges" (which translates to "toppings") when code "DASH" is used in-person at the Bryant Park location, at the corner of 6th Avenue and 42nd Street in Manhattan. The festivities can continue at home with Dash's new Flip Belgian Waffle Maker to create delicious waffles in your own kitchen and enjoy with your favorite toppings.

"We love making waffles and Dash is #1 in waffle makers – seemed like the perfect partnership. Both our brands started in New York and have garnered significant fandom nationwide, so celebrating our unique, authentic Belgian wafel dough and their best-selling waffle makers on National Waffle Day just fits!" says Thomas DeGreest, Found and CEO of Wafels & Dinges.

As an added bonus to the new Flip Belgian Waffle Maker product release and Wafels & Dinges partnership, Dash will also be surprising fans throughout "Waffle Week" with the following:

Promotions and deals on their best-selling waffle makers on bydash.com and at retailers nationwide, including Target, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Belk and Amazon.

A chance to win a Delish by Dash bundle, including items from the Delish by Dash collection, a Waffle Bite Maker, set of Lightweight Cast Iron pans, and more.

To stay up to date on the latest from Dash, visit www.bydash.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

About Dash

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home. That's what living unprocessed is all about.

