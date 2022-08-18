Austin Trail of Lights, Powered by H-E-B, Returns to Its Traditional Format for the 58th Annual Event December 8-23, 2022

Iconic Holiday Festival in Austin's Zilker Park to Kick-Off with Night Lights Preview Party on December 2nd; Registration for December 3rd Annual Fun Run Available Now

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trail of Lights Foundation announces today that the 58th Annual Austin Trail of Lights , powered by H-E-B, in downtown Austin's iconic Zilker Park will return to its traditional, in-person format Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 through Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, (closed on Mondays). Visitors seeking a first-look at the most beloved, and longest running holiday tradition of its kind in Texas' capital city, can attend the 9th Annual Night Lights Preview Party on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, presented by Broadway Bank, or participate in the 11th annual Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, presented by Chuy's.

The 58th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, powered by H-E-B, will return to traditional, in-person format in Zilker Park.

Voted 10Best Public Display of Holiday Lights by USA Today and named one of the best places to see Christmas lights by CNN , the event has grown to be a not-to-be missed community-wide event. Starting as a small community gathering in 1965, the Austin Trail of Lights now welcomes more than 400,000 guests each year for its jubilant display of lights and nightly entertainment. It features more than 2 million lights, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

"H-E-B is honored to continue to sponsor Austin's longest running holiday tradition and grateful to the Trail of Lights Foundation for their passion and dedication to keeping the event free of charge for half of the public nights. Because of their efforts, the Austin Trail of Lights is continuing to bring magic to guests and is coming back even stronger in 2022," said Leslie Sweet, Director of Public Affairs, H-E-B.

Committed to ensuring the holiday tradition is accessible for all in the community, general admission is free and open to the public on seven out of the 14 nights, and children under 12 are always free of charge. Additional ticket options available this fall include early-entry ZIP passes, VIP Platinum passes, parking and shuttle passes for purchase on select nights. In addition, up to 50 private holiday parties are hosted each year at the Trail and are currently available for booking. All ticketing packages and hospitality parties directly support the community outreach efforts such as free nights, the STARS program and community entertainment platforms.

Tickets to the December 2nd Night Lights Preview Party presented by Broadway Bank, the Foundation's official fundraiser and a first-look opportunity, will go on sale in early October when the Box Office opens. Registration for the 11th annual Fun Run, an opportunity to jingle, jog or stroll through the illuminated Trail on December 3rd, is now open . In early October 2022, the full calendar, inclusive of special programming and online ticket purchase links, will be available at www.austintrailoflights.org .

11th Annual Trail of Lights Fun Run

The Austin Trail of Lights annual Fun Run, presented by Chuy's, includes a festive course beginning at the Zilker Holiday Tree. Thousands of guests sporting holiday costumes will run through the grounds of the Austin Trail of Lights, ending at the Finish Line Festival, which features a DJ dance party, food and drinks, photos with Santa, an expo and more. Attendees will be encouraged to participate in Chuy's long-standing annual effort to support the Austin Police Department's Operation Blue Santa Program.

"Chuy's is honored to partner with the Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run, a wonderful holiday event that takes place right down the road from our original location," said Ashley Ingle, Vice President of Marketing for Chuy's. "Chuy's has always believed in giving back to our community and helping organizations in our local neighborhoods. Not only do we get to support the Austin Trail of Lights, but we will also help collect toy and monetary donations at the race for Operation Blue Santa."

Fun Run Early Bird registrations are on sale now through Monday, October 3, or until quantities run out, when regular registration pricing will begin. For more information visit https://austintrailoflights.org/2022-fun-run .

Trail of Lights Foundation Board Updates

Nicholas C. Miller has been named President of the Trail of Lights Foundation Board, succeeding Rachel Green, who remains an active member alongside Executive Director James Russell, A.J. Bingham, Leah Davies, Enrique Duran and Mark Williams. "We are grateful to Rachel for stewarding us through the last few challenging years, allowing us to keep this important holiday event not only alive, but thriving during the holidays," said Miller. "As we return to an in-person, interactive event, we cannot wait to share exciting new additions and Austin's favorite long-standing traditions with the community at the Trail."

Partners and General Information

Operating entirely with support from sponsors, donations and funds from ticket sales, the Austin Trail of Lights in partnership with the City of Austin welcomes the return of longtime title sponsor H-E-B. Additional anchor partners include Ascension / Dell Children's, Vista Equity Partners, KXAN, Keller Williams Realty, Inc., Austin Parks Foundation, The University of Texas at Austin, Austin Convention Center Department, Northern Trust, Silicon Labs, Lori & Tito Beveridge, SHI, Samsung Austin Semiconductors, Broadway Bank and Chuy's Tex-Mex.

For general information on the 2022 Austin Trail of Lights, visit www.austintrailoflights.org , on Facebook @austintrailoflights, or on Instagram at @ATXLights . For more information about hosting a Holiday Party at the 2022 Austin Trail of Lights, visit www.austintrailoflights.org/private-parties and for Sponsorship opportunities visit https://austintrailoflights.org/why-sponsor .

About the Trail of Lights Foundation

The Trail of Lights Foundation is an independent nonprofit corporation dedicated to maintaining the Austin Trail of Lights as an authentically Austin community celebration. The organization raises funds from donations by individuals and the business community to produce and ensure the long-term sustainability of Austin's largest community celebration. It is curated in close conjunction with its long-time partner, Forefront Networks , who provides turn-key production, programming, sponsorship, and marketing services to the foundation.

