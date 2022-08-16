Third Time's the Charm: DAZN and Fathom Events Bring Canelo vs. GGG III to a Theater Near You LIVE on September 17

Tickets Are on Sale Now for This Sure-to-be-Historic Bout

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a boxing rubber match for the ages, Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin, two of the Sweet Science's all-time pound-for-pound greats, will confront each other a for a third time on Saturday, September 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And thanks to a partnership between DAZN and Fathom Events, fight fans nationwide will be able to experience all the DAZN PPV action and drama LIVE -- on the big screen in more than 700 movie theaters.

The live DAZN broadcast begins at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET with a jam-packed undercard, with the main card ring walk expected sometime after 8 p.m. PT /11 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at FathomEvents.com.

The four-weight-division world champion - but now seemingly fallible - Canelo enters the rematch on the heels of his close loss in May via unanimous decision to defending WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. While the Canelo vs. GGG series stands at 1-0-1 in his favor, Canelo will be placing his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super-middleweight titles on the line when he once again faces an opponent against whom he previously earned a controversial draw and then a close majority decision.

A complete list of theater locations and showtimes is available on the Fathom Events website (theater participants are subject to change).

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

ABOUT DAZN

DAZN is the world's leading sports entertainment platform. The only global digital sports broadcaster, DAZN is live in over 200 countries and is reimagining the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform, sports fans can watch, bet, play, share, socialise, and buy tickets, NFTs and merchandise. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on DAZN. DAZN is a global, privately-owned company with employees in over 25 countries. For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit www.dazngroup.com.

