REGINA CHUNG LOY RETURNS TO DDB WORLDWIDE AS SENIOR DIRECTOR, GLOBAL MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS

Chung Loy rejoins the global network after appointments at Omnicom and Dentsu.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After several years in marketing and communications roles at both Omnicom and Dentsu International, Regina Chung Loy has rejoined DDB Worldwide as Senior Director, Global Marketing & Communications reporting into Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Donna Tobin. Chung Loy brings almost ten years of agency and holding company communications experience and most recently led strategic marketing and communications for Dentsu's Merkle B2B, playing a key role in its rise to agency of the year across several business to business award shows. She has also been responsible for building brand awareness and raising executive profiles across the Dentsu and Omnicom networks. In her new role, she will partner with Tobin on all DDB global network marketing and communications, leading DDB's global social media strategy, content plan and execution, and DE&I-related global communications.

Regina Chung Loy, Senior Director, Marketing & Communications, DDB WW (PRNewswire)

Said Donna Tobin: "I am absolutely thrilled Regina is rejoining DDB Worldwide in this expanded capacity. She brings a refreshing dose of positive energy, terrific experience, and innovative ideas to our dynamic, global MarComms team. She will be instrumental as we continue to build our DDB WW brand and fuel heightened growth for our network. Regina's pre-existing knowledge of DDB and Omnicom give her an immediate advantage right from the start and we are lucky to have her back."

Said Chung Loy: "It is great to be part of the DDB Worldwide once more. It was clear to me that there is so much new momentum, strong leadership, vision and solid strategic plan for growth. DDB has always held a special place in my heart, and I am very happy to have rejoined the network."

