ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Bariatric Group (NYBG), the nationally renowned bariatric practice with the country's most accomplished bariatric surgeons establishes NYBG Veins and opens 2 offices in Nassau and Westchester County, New York. Utilizing NYBG methodology of combining the latest technology, talent, and experience, NYBG Veins was developed to diagnose and treat chronic venous diseases such as varicose veins, spider veins and venous insufficiency.

New York Bariatric Group Launches NYBG Veins

NYBG Veins will be led by accomplished Interventional Radiologist Dr. Jiyong Ahn. Dr. Ahn brings over 20 years of diverse experiences in diagnostic and interventional vascular radiology. Combining minimally invasive image-guided techniques with specialized training in phlebology, Dr. Ahn and his team can provide patients with customized vein treatment plans with reduced risks, less pain, and faster recovery.

"I am proud to be part of the NYBG Veins team," says Dr. Ahn. "We can provide best-in-class techniques to treat vein disorders in a patient friendly environment. Venous diseases present symptoms like cramping, pain, swelling, heaviness, itching, and throbbing with accompanying skin changes. If left untreated, it can lead to more serious and potentially life-threatening conditions. Discussing your concerns with a vein specialist is the first step in addressing the condition."

Vein disease can be contributed to several factors such as genetics, age, gender, pregnancies, obesity and even a job that involves standing for extended periods of time. Founder of NYBG, Dr. Shawn Garber explains why it was essential to develop NYBG Veins and provide resources to address vein disease, especially for those who are symptomatic and overweight. "Extra weight increases venous pressure and causes veins to stretch, dilate and bulge. Patients should consult a qualified vein specialist who has the skill and experience to properly address the condition, alleviate pain, and improve health outcomes."

The advanced treatment options available at NYBG Veins include Endovenous laser ablation (EVLA), Radiofrequency Ablations, a consistently direct heat treatment that collapses the damaged vein, thereby redirecting blood flow to healthy veins, and ultrasound-guided foam sclerotherapy, which seals off the unhealthy vein.

NYBG Veins is an affiliate of the New York Bariatric Group, the recognized leader in bariatric surgical procedures that elevate the standard of treatment with the most recently developed, innovative technologies and surgical techniques. NYBG Veins is committed to providing patients minimally invasive venous treatments that result in healthier legs.

NYBG Veins accepts most major insurances. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 888-8-NYVEINS or visit StopObesityForLife.com

