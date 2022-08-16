CFP Board Announces July 2022 CFP® Certification Exam Results

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) today announced the results of the July 2022 CFP® Certification Exam. The exam was administered during a July 11-18 testing window to 2,596 candidates, with 7% of candidates testing remotely. The pass rate for the July exam was 66%.

According to the July 2022 post-exam survey, most exam-takers (65%) are pursuing CFP® certification to become more skilled at their jobs and to better serve their clients.

The post-exam survey also showed that 71% of July candidates are under 40 years old and 36% are under 30 years old.

Over 70% of exam-takers reported receiving some level of financial support from their employers during the CFP® certification process. Further, two-thirds of exam-takers also reported that while they were preparing for the exam, the CFP Board provided the right information and resources at the right time. The top three CFP Board resources used by candidates were CFP Board Practice Exam 1, the Exam Candidate Handbook and the CFP Board Candidate Forum. Other resources used included the CFP Board Mentor Program, the Candidate Preparation Toolkit, webinars and scholarship opportunities.

"These post-exam survey results are an important testament to CFP Board's efforts to help ensure that CFP® certification candidates can take the exam with confidence," says CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "As CFP Board continues to grow and diversify the financial planning profession, it's encouraging to hear that most exam registrants feel satisfied and supported by the resources and information we provide to help them advance in their careers."

Historical exam statistics — including those from the July 2022 exam — are available on CFP Board's exam statistics webpage.

November 2022 Exam

The CFP® exam is offered three times annually in March, July and November. Registration for the November 2022 CFP® Certification Exam is now open. This exam will be administered from November 1 through November 8, 2022. The registration deadline is October 18, and the Education Verification deadline is October 4. Testing appointments are scheduled on a first come, first served basis. We therefore encourage individuals to register for the exam at least 60 days in advance for the best date and site availability. Early registrants who schedule exams by September 6 are eligible for a discount.

To begin the path to certification, aspiring CFP® professionals should create accounts on CFP.net. Here, they can access resources for all stages of their certification journey.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by nearly 93,000 people in the United States.

