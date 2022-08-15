VGrid Certified as CO2 Removal Certificate (CORC) Supplier by Puro.earth

Clean Electricity Creator VGrid Energy Systems Passes Comprehensive Certification Process

CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VGrid Energy Systems, a leader in innovative renewable energy and premium biochar production, has been certified to supply the carbon markets with CO2 Removal Certificates (CORC) by Puro.earth, the world's first B2B marketplace, standard, and registry focused solely on carbon removal. This approval comes after VGrid successfully completed a comprehensive certification process, which included a detailed audit to verify compliance with Puro Standard CO2 removal biochar methodologies.

"Simply stopping our climate-damaging practices is not enough," said Greg Campbell, CEO of VGrid. "We must look to innovative approaches to reverse some of the effects of our actions and strive for carbon negative solutions. As a CO2 removal supplier with Puro.earth, we can accomplish just that: removing carbon from our atmosphere and working towards a better earth."

Focusing solely on verified net-negative technologies that can remove and store carbon at an industrial scale, Puro.earth seeks to create a world where any company can help reverse climate change by removing its carbon emissions. Puro.earth's suppliers, including VGrid, develop carbon net-negative products and/or processes and sell CORCs to climate conscious organizations and businesses who want to neutralize emissions and reach carbon net zero.

Each CORC represents one metric ton of CO2 removed from the atmosphere. Using its propriety Bioserver—a biomass gasification system that is paired with a micro-generator—VGrid creates clean, low-cost, renewable electricity and biochar from agricultural waste, specifically pistachio shells. The resulting biochar sequesters 2.94 tons of equivalent CO2 per ton of biochar produced, has a high fixed carbon percentage, and low ash content. It also offers greater porosity and resulting surface area maximizing the biochar's filtration and water-holding properties. The biochar is land applied to help increase crop yields, improve soil health, conserve water, and reduce chemical fertilization, thus further extending its positive environmental impact.

"We're proud to partner with Puro.earth, the leading marketplace, standard, and registry committed to carbon removals and mobilizing the world's economy to rewarding carbon net-negative emissions," Campbell remarked. "This certification is a major achievement for VGrid."

VGrid's Bioserver is offered in a mobile unit this is highly scalable, faster to deploy, and easily optimized for local feedstocks and market conditions. For more information on VGrid, visit VGridEnergy.com.

About VGrid

VGrid Energy Systems, Inc. focuses on innovating carbon negative solutions in renewable energy. The company creates clean electricity and beneficial co-products, such as biochar and wood vinegar, from waste biomass which would otherwise be directed to a landfill. VGrid's mobile, high-temperature, gasification units have been operating in the Central Valley of California since 2019. Based on years of field data, the technology has proven its reliability, predictability, and scalability.

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world's first B2B marketplace, standard and registry focused solely on carbon removal. Aiming at climate and economic impact, our mission is to mobilize the world's economy to reward carbon net-negative emissions. We provide voluntary corporate buyers long-term carbon removal procurement portfolios to fulfill net zero pledges, by identifying suppliers, verifying their negative emissions and issuing CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) with the Puro Standard, the first carbon standard for engineered carbon removal. Trusted by leading organizations, Puro.earth is driving forward a market of carbon negative industries, enabling a new revenue stream for carbon removal suppliers to accelerate their growth. In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth.

