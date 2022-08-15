PRACTIFI LAUNCHES NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT APP FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY

Cloud-Based Solution Provider's Deal Pipeline Management App Meets Industry Demand For All-In-One Platform That Tracks, Manages M&A Activity

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a performance optimization platform for the wealth management industry, today announced the rollout of its latest application for business development ("BD app"). The new application, designed to address an industry need for managing multiple growth activities while tracking pipeline performance, features tools for comprehensive life cycle management through mergers and acquisitions, using the power of Practifi's award-winning platform.

Adrian Johnstone, President and Co-founder of Practifi, said, "The frenetic pace of M&A activity in the wealth management industry makes it important for RIAs, broker-dealers and network firms to manage their pipeline capably. After carefully listening to our clients, we created a new business development app so key decision-makers and their teams no longer have to rely on inefficient tools, such as CRMs that are not industry-specific, to operate with excellence and scale. For firms seeking to increase the efficiency of the acquisition process, our BD app will provide the best return on their investment."

The newly developed app makes it easy to manage the full acquisition life cycle within a single, unified platform. From deal prospecting and pipeline management to onboarding and integrating new firms and advisors, the Business Development app provides an end-to-end transition management experience for RIAs, IBDs and networks that are actively acquiring.

Ensuring a smooth and repeatable transition process, the BD app's comprehensive acquisition lifecycle ensures all deals progress through the same stages. Whether the firm or advisor is in consideration, contention, due diligence, onboarding or acquired, each acquisition target receives a standardized and consistent experience.

Tom Westhoff, Vice President of Sales at Practifi, concluded, "We've captured the best of Practifi's core capabilities and brought them into the M&A space, making it effortless for fast-growing firms to qualify and quantify the deals in their pipelines while managing back-office activity with flawless precision. From the first step of a transaction to successful acquisition, firms seeking to be the buyer of choice in the M&A market understand that they need to be seen as capable of seamless full integration. Our new app places wealth management's acquisition activity at the center of everything and will reap dividends for firms on the hunt for the best solution available."

About Practifi

