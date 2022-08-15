MAËLYS, A FAST-GROWING DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER PRESTIGE BODY CARE BRAND, ANNOUNCES RETAIL EXPANSION WITH NATIONAL ROLLOUT AT ULTA BEAUTY

Following record-breaking direct-to-consumer growth and disruption of the body care category, MAËLYS' best-selling, clinically-proven products are now available in all stores and online at the nation's largest beauty retailer.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MAËLYS , the leading prestige body care brand best known for its unparalleled approach to bringing groundbreaking clinically-proven solutions, announces its exclusive retail partnership with Ulta Beauty. This marks the brand's kickoff of an omnichannel expansion after proven success with its direct-to-consumer business. This is the first strategic move for the company to evolve in key markets where its direct-to-consumer business and customer demand have proven to be highly successful.

MAËLYS' rapid success, driven by its unique and proprietary marketing-data platform, and its tech-meets-body care solutions, has resulted in a 100% growth year-over-year, and revealed market demand for advanced body care solutions beyond the company's direct-to-consumer channel. Ulta Beauty's national audience of engaged beauty lovers with a desire for products that boost their skincare regimen and target head-to-toe concerns makes for an ideal match.

"As one of the fastest growing DTC beauty brands in the US, we saw a huge demand for our products to be available on other channels - it became clear that now is the time to also focus on our retail expansion," said Rom Ginzburg, CEO of MAËLYS. "Ulta Beauty is a world-class retailer with a national presence, incredible omnichannel retail experiences, and a brand ethos that mirrors our customer's profile incredibly well. Our goal is to enrich the customer experience by making it easier for them to shop in the places they love, thereby enabling them to conveniently find products that provide exceptional results and bare-it-all confidence. As body skinification continues to rule in the body care category, with MAËLYS at the forefront, there is limitless opportunity for our partnership with Ulta Beauty."

This retail expansion arms Ulta Beauty customers with the tools they need to tighten, firm, tone and become the best version of themselves. Customers can find MAËLYS within the new Skincare We're Loving section of Ulta Beauty, a dedicated space for category heroes and emerging brand discovery. Customers can shop seven of MAËLYS' best-selling body reshaping products in stores nationwide and on Ulta.com, including:

"We're thrilled to evolve our partnership with MAËLYS as our guests continue to seek innovative skin solutions," said Penny Coy, Vice President Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "Our highly engaged beauty enthusiasts, scale and unmatched omnichannel retail environment offers this unique, fun brand endless possibilities to further disrupt the body care category - and we can't wait!"

About MAËLYS

MAЁLYS is breaking the mold of the body care category by using a unique combination of data, marketing, and product innovation to create targeted solutions for specific skin concerns. Our power-packed, clinically tested formulas deliver real results, allowing women to shape, tone, and tighten their way to the body they deserve. We empower an international community of women to never apologize for wanting to look hot, and to have the confidence to wear those short shorts, rock that bikini, and feel damn good about it.

