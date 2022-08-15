95 Percent Group Adds Jennifer Harris, Chief Product Officer, to its Executive Team

Harris brings 20+ years of product development experience in the literacy market to expand the company's print and digital product portfolio

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 95 Percent Group LLC, a leading provider of literacy solutions and instructional strategies for K-12 schools nationwide, today announced the addition of Jennifer Harris, Chief Product Officer, to its executive team.

Harris joins 95 Percent Group with deep experience building and leading innovative product development organizations in the literacy market. She has held senior leadership roles at Rowland Reading Foundation, Zaner-Bloser, and most recently Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. As Chief Product Officer at 95 Percent Group Harris will be charged with developing a robust product development strategy to accelerate the expansion of the company's print and digital product portfolio.

"I am delighted to welcome Jennifer to the team," said CEO, Brad Lindaas. "Her experience developing innovative product solutions for the literacy market is exactly what we need to advance our mission and impact. Jennifer is uniquely positioned to grow our product offerings and drive our expansion into new markets."

Harris rounds out 95 Percent Group's executive team which also includes Laura Stewart, Chief Academic Officer; Anella Wetter, Chief Sales Officer; Laura Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer; George Gatsis, Chief Technology Officer; and Mehul Patel, Chief Financial Officer.

About 95 Percent Group

Founded in 2005, 95 Percent Group is an educational company whose mission is to help educators identify and address the needs of all readers. Using an approach that is aligned with Structured Literacy, the company focuses on providing educators with whole-class and small group literacy solutions as well as developing foundational knowledge about The Science of Reading to deliver evidence and research-based instructional strategies. The company's professional development, diagnostic assessments, skill continua, and explicit instructional materials strengthen MTSS/RTI frameworks and ensure that students receive targeted intervention instruction to close skill gaps.

For additional information on 95 Percent Group, see www.95percentgroup.com

In 2021, 95 Percent Group secured a significant investment from Leeds Equity Partners to further develop its literacy curriculum as well as invest in new digital solutions.

95 Percent Group LLC

475 Half Day Road, Suite 350

Lincolnshire, IL 60069

(847) 499-8200

For more information:

Laura Sullivan

Chief Marketing Officer

(847) 496-9231

lsullivan@95percentgroup.com

95percentgroup.com

