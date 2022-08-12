Surgent Accounting & Financial Education Presents New Online CPE Course on Tax Implications of Just-Passed Inflation Reduction Act

Practical webinar enables CPAs, accountants and tax professionals to quickly get up to speed on changes that will impact individual and business planning in 2023

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education , a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced a new online CPE course that covers changes to the tax code included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which just passed the House and is on its way to President Biden's desk for his signature. Airing live on Tuesday, August 16 with subsequent dates throughout August, "Summary and Analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IR22)" will provide a deep dive into all aspects of legislation that will impact tax planning for both individual and business clients.

Surgent's experts closely watched the ups and downs of various tax legislation proposals introduced throughout 2022 with a commitment to launch a course as soon as the bill became law. The final legislation addresses climate change, the high cost of prescription drugs and attempts to lower the deficit by $300 billion.

"As is our practice, we at Surgent are bringing you all the pertinent tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act," said Nick Spoltore, Surgent's vice president of strategic content development. "We understand that accounting and finance professionals will, of course, look to us for the particulars on the corporate minimum book tax, stock buy-back provisions, and increased IRS funding. This sweeping legislation, though, also brings about welcome changes to prescription caps for Medicare beneficiaries, healthcare subsidies, clean energy, and many other wide-reaching topics."

A panel of Surgent faculty will provide detailed information professionals can begin to apply to their practices right away, with topics including:

15% corporate tax

1% tax on the repurchase of corporate stock

Enhancement of IRS services

Prescription drug pricing reform, including drug price negotiation

Maximum out-of-pocket cap for Medicare beneficiaries

Extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies for certain individuals

Clean energy and efficiency incentives for individuals

Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit

Energy Efficient Commercial Buildings Deduction (Section 179D)

Extensions, increases, and modifications of the New Energy Efficient Home Credit

Clean Vehicle Credit and credit for previously owned clean vehicles

Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicles

Transfers of certain credits to an unrelated transferee

Increase in Research Credit against payroll tax for small businesses

"Many in the accounting and finance industry remained doubtful that any tax legislation would be enacted in 2022, but our team stayed on top of it in order to be the first to introduce the kind of timely course our learners expect from Surgent," said Liz Kolar, Surgent's executive vice-president. "When professionals deepen their knowledge, they not only gain a competitive edge, they make a bigger impact for their clients."

In addition to this CPE webinar, Surgent is also updating its 2023 curriculum to reflect the changes to the federal tax code that will soon go into effect.

"Our customers can certainly rest assured that they'll be given a treatment of this new law that is both comprehensive and engaging so that they can effectively and immediately look after their own interests and those of their clients," said Spoltore.

The two-hour course is worth two CPE credits. Learn more about and register for the new webinar here .

About Surgent

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com .

About KnowFully

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com .

