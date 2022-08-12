J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announces Liquidation of Two Exchange-Traded Funds

Funds are expected to liquidate in September 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the upcoming liquidation and dissolution of two exchange-traded funds: JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (JMIN), and JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) (collectively, the "Funds").

Shareholders of the Funds may sell their holdings of each Fund on NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca") until market close on the designated last day of trading (transaction fees from their broker-dealer may be incurred).

ETF Name Ticker Last Day of Trading Liquidation Date JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF JMIN 09/06/2022 09/14/2022 JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF JDIV 09/06/2022 09/14/2022

Shares of JMIN and JDIV will stop accepting creation orders from authorized participants after market close on September 6, 2022 and will be delisted ahead of market open on September 7, 2022.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares of either of the Funds on the Funds' designated aforementioned liquidation date will receive a liquidating distribution of cash in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares.

Shareholders who receive a liquidating distribution generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares if shares are held in a taxable account, and such shareholders should consult their tax advisor about the potential tax consequences.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.5 trillion (as of June 30, 2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's investors include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers predominantly in the U.S. and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the funds before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds and should be read carefully before investing. Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF or visit www.jpmorganETFs.com to obtain a prospectus.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

