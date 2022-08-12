InventHelp Presents Adjustable Electrical Box (DNV-344)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to find a way to save on time and labor while on site working on an electrical box," said the inventor from Aurora, Colo. "I created this device to be used when rough installing an electrical box in a build."

He invented W O BOX, patent-pending, to provide an easy way of installing a rough-in electrical box that can be adjusted in any direction. This would allow the installer to control the level so that the box and front-mounted box plate would be in parallel and perpendicular alignment. This device could be useful to contractors, electricians, building construction workers, and more to help save them time. Additionally, this could be utilized in both residential and commercial settings.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-344, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

