InventHelp Inventor Develops Auto Flood Defense System (CWC-109)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to protect a parked vehicle from serious harm in a flood," said an inventor, from Dittmer, Mo., "so I invented the AUTO FLOOD DEFENSE SYSTEM. My design would prevent the vehicle interior from becoming saturated and it could enhance safety if a vehicle accidentally enters floodwaters."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a vehicle during a flood. In doing so, it prevents rising floodwaters from infiltrating and damaging the vehicle. It also could help to prevent vehicle occupants from drowning. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and vehicle dealerships. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

