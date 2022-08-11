Visionist Awarded Four-Year, Single Award $70m Prime Contract

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionist was awarded a four-year, single award $70m prime contract from the Department of Defense, to develop and support a voice-based processing application for both national and tactical intelligence missions. This contract modernizes a currently deployed system, establishing a next-generation software and hardware capability at hundreds of sites worldwide. Modernization activities include technology refresh, a modernized user interface, streamlined user workflows, improved enrichments and integration of state-of-the-art voice analytics.

"We are excited to support the development and deployment of a modernized system," said Chris Berry, President of Visionist. "Visionist is committed to improving intelligence analysis by integrating software and data analytics in response to our war fighter's needs. By leveraging our team's technical, engineering and software expertise, our nation's intelligence analysts and military will be able to keep pace with the ever-growing amount of data collected."

The Visionist team will initially bring a cadre of 30+ highly technical professionals from across industry to drive analytic discovery and support application development. Additional technical services are expected to be added over the next two years.

About Visionist

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Visionist specializes in making sense of large and complex data sets. Their unique and modern analytic solutions help customers to better analyze, visualize, and take action on their data. Since 2010, Visionist has been a trusted partner to several governmental agencies, helping them tackle their most challenging problems in Cyber, Signals and Open-Source Intelligence.

